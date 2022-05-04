Tom Brady shows muscle and offers himself as a double for Dwayne Johnson: “If you need help…”

Tom Brady He has proven to be a legend of American football. Considered by many to be the ‘GOAT’, he announced earlier this year that he was retiring from the NFL. A news that he shocked the world, but from which he later backed down, assuring that he wants more.

The American, at 44 years old, wants to be as prepared as possible for the new season, and that is why he’s getting in tune with long gym sessions and exercise routines to maintain an imposing physique. In fact, his former partner, Rob Gronkowski, assured that he could play professionally until he was 50 years old.

A world that he now combines with that of acting, and that is that he is already filming his debut for the big screen hand in hand with comedy. ’80 for Brady’, where he plays himself. However, his ambition does not stop there, and that is why He has taken advantage of the fact that he was on the set to build muscle and launch a proposal to, nothing more and nothing less, than Dwayne Johnson.

Brady has posed for a photograph showing muscle, which he has later published on his Instagram profile, also taking the opportunity to mention The Rock. “The exact moment Tom Brady ‘went to Hollywood’ on the set of ’80 For Brady.’ PS: Dwayne Johnson, I’m free until August, if you need help with any stunts in the meantime”, he has written, referring to the start of the 2022-23 season.

The Rock takes a resemblance

For his part, the actor and former wrestler has not hesitated to respond by once again demonstrating his good humor, assuring that “you’re like ryan reynolds and kevin hart all in one. More or less… You look like a fine specimen, brother!”

Dwayne Johnson is known in Hollywood for his great physique, which he sculpts day by day with long sessions in his gym, from where he has published videos on more than one occasion in which he is seen training and carrying large amounts of weight.