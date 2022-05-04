Tom Brady pulls out biceps and offers himself as a stunt double for The Rock

NFL star Tom Brady is joking around Hollywood offering himself as a stunt double for The Rock , after sharing an image on the set of his first film role. Biceps have for it.

If there is something Tom Brady knows how to do, is to get to work. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who is considered by some to be the GOAT, became a meme earlier this year when he announced that he was retiring from the NFL … only to immediately back down and return.

Since then, the football superstar has posted pictures of him working out to get game-ready during the offseason, and he makes no secret that he’s training for longevity. Her old teammate on the Pats and Bucs, Rob Gronkowski, recently stated that she believes Brady, who now 44 years old, he is fit enough to keep playing professional football until he is at least 50 years old.

But it seems that Brady’s ambitions go beyond the field and his other sportswear and nutrition ventures: He just posted a new photo on Instagram from the set of his big screen debut, the comedy ’80 for Brady’, in which he plays himself. In the picture, Brady is seen squeezing his arms to show off his bicep muscles (he’s no doubt prepping his throwing arm for the Sept. 8 season opener), joking that he thinks he now has what he needs. needs to rival one of the biggest action stars in the entertainment industry.

“The exact moment Tom Brady went into Hollywood mode” on the set of 80 For Brady,” he writes in the caption, adding a challenge to none other than Dwayne Johnson: “PS @therock I’m free until August if you need help dubbing any scenes in the meantime”. Johnson himself, who has had the stunt Tanoai Reed for a few years (see his training here) responded with good humor, commenting that “you’re like Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart, all in one. More or less… You look like a good specimen brother!!”.

’80 for Brady’ stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno as four friends on a trip to and from Super Bowl LI in 2017, a historic moment in American football during which the New England The Patriots (Brady’s team at the time) came from behind an almost impossible game against the odds to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

