Today’s matches: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, live the match for the semifinals of the Champions League

Live match: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, minute by minute

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 51 | Great individual play by Vinicius. The Brazilian unbalanced on the left, ending up enabling Modric with a delayed diagonal. The Croatian controls and hits him with his left foot, but the shot hits a defender.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min. 49 | Answer Gabriel Jesus! The Brazilian takes it inside the area and hits it from the left. Courtois in the background keeps the round.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 46 | TREMENDOUS FAILURE OF VINICIUS! Just started the complement and the Brazilian forgives the clearest of the entire match. The white team surprises at the restart, long stroke for Carvajal, who puts the first diagonal. Vini reaches the second post alone, with the goal open he sends it out with his left foot.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Minimum 45+2 | To rest! After 45 minutes, Madrid and City tied goalless. The English team has an advantage on aggregate, so the local team is obliged.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 45 | The fourth referee indicates that two minutes will be added to this first half. We continue without goals.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min. 42 | SORRY BENZEMA! Mendy hits a filtered serve for Karim, who escapes in the direction of goal. The Frenchman shoots from the right to the side, signaling offside in the pass from the merengue side.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 39 | COURTOIS IN THE BACKGROUND! Foden is encouraged from outside the area, he lowers his chest and hits a right hand that Thibaut covers down.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 37 | Ball at speed leaked to Vinicius, the Brazilian falls and asks for a foul but the referee lets the play run. We enter the closing of the first part.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 27 | Near Toni Kroos! Free kick from the German, the ball passes very close. We are close to the first half hour of the match.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 23 | ANOTHER FROM THE CITY! Gabriel Jesus puts a right hand on the edge of the area. The spherical just passes through one side of the vertical. The visit begins to improve after a difficult start.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 20 | COURTOIS IN THE BACKGROUND! De Bruyne puts a stroke into the area for Bernardo, who turns it on from the right before Casemiro’s sweep. The shot was heading towards goal, but the Belgian goalkeeper blocked it to send it to the corner.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | min 18 | ANOTHER FROM MADRID! Vinicius turns it on with his left foot inside the area, fills himself with the ball and sends it over the goal. The Brazilian catches a ball rejected by Laporte to disarm Benzema.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | min 15 | City’s first goal! Kevin De Bruyne hits a powerful left footed shot from outside the area. Courtois attentive in the background stays with the ball.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 12 | One more approach from the right for Madrid. From Carvajal to Valverde, who first extended the area for Benzema. The Frenchman catches it first with his right, but he shoots it into the stands.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 7 | Hard sweep by Casemiro on De Bruyne, the referee only points out the infraction and the English demand a yellow card. In the claims there is another clash between Laporte and Modric, who are cautioned. The Frenchman slapped the Croat.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 6 | Watch out for Vinicius! The Brazilian went to press City at speed and almost ‘eat’ Ederson, who manages to clear. A lot of intensity from Vini at the start.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 4 | THE FIRST OF KARIM BENZEMA! Vinicius opens the ball for Dani Carvajal, who puts a cross into the area with an advantage for Karim. The Frenchman finishes off with a header over the goal.

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City | Min 1 | IT IS ALREADY PLAYED IN MADRID! The visiting team moves, today with its navy blue uniform. On the other side, the meringues with their classic white.

1:57 p.m. | Both teams jump onto the pitch! Karim Benzema and Rben Dias lead the start of their club. Now the anthem of the UEFA Champions League is heard. Moments away from living a great game!

1:55 p.m. | THE REAL MADRID ANTHEM SOUNDS AT THE BERNABU! The atmosphere is unbeatable, today the public is very involved with the merengue group. Looking for the second finalist in the Champions League.

1:50 p.m. | eye that City have won their last three Champions League games against Real Madrid. In addition, Pep Guardiola’s men have qualified in nine of the last 10 Champions League qualifiers in which they won the first leg.

1:40 p.m. | The meringue painting They do not have a good record after losing in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, as they have been eliminated in their last five. Yes, this season he has signed the heroic against PSG and against Chelsea in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively. Impossible to rule out Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: forecast for today’s game

1:30 p.m. | The Real Madrid vs Manchester City looks like a “reserved forecast match”; however, the bets place the English as favorites. In Caliente MX, the white victory has a +230 odds, while the English victory appears at +110. The tie pays +285 for every 100 wagered.

How much was Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the first leg?

1:20 p.m. | on the way City won 4-3 thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. Karim Benzema (2) and Vinicius Jr. scored for Real Madrid.

1:10 p.m. | Incidentally, Liverpool is already waiting for the grand final of the Champions League, to be played next May 28 at the Stade de France. The Reds beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the other semifinal bracket. If you didn’t see the goals, CLICK HERE.

1:00 p.m. | Full motivation for the Spanish team, which has just won its 35th LaLiga title. The meringues arrive as champions of Spain, something they will seek to impose this afternoon; On the other hand, City tops as leader of the Premier League, with four games remaining and with a difference of only one point compared to the sub-leader, Liverpool.

TREMENDOUS ATMOSPHERE IN THE BERNABU!

Manchester City lineup confirmed

12:45 p.m. | The City reveals its weapons! Ederson, Kyle Walker, Rben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, and Phil Foden.

Two modifications compared to the first leg. Walker and Cancelo return to eleven, John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko leave.

What time is Real Madrid’s game against Manchester City and what channel broadcasts it live?

12:30 pm | The Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be played at 2 PM (Central Mexico time). You can follow it live on TV through HBO Max, as well as minute by minute on MARCA Claro.

Confirmed lineup of Real Madrid

12:15 p.m. | We have confirmed XI from Madrid! Carlo Ancelotti take the field with: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernndez, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema.

Eleven deluxe for the meringues and Two changes from the first leg. David Alaba’s forced departure due to injury, who will be replaced by Nacho; and Rodrygo on the bench. Casemiro returns, who was suspended.

game in the Champions League! Real Madrid hosts Manchester City in the second leg of the semi-finals and at MARCA Claro we are ready. Welcome and welcome to the minute by minute, my name is Alan Osornio and I will bring you all the details of the game to be played at 2 PM (Central Mexico time) in the Santiago Bernabu Stadium.

The Citizens arrive with a 3-4 advantage on the scoreboard, after the goal fair at the Etihad Stadium. On English territory, the locals let go of a two-goal lead three times, something that could cost them this afternoon.

The City seeks the Champions League final for the second consecutive season, while the white team wants to return to the big event four years later.

Let’s go with the preview!