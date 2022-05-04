Titans Clash: The Day Lionel Messi and Professor X Conquered the Multiverse

Throughout his career, Leo Messi garnered so much popularity that hundreds of celebrities do not hesitate to ask for an autograph. But what no one imagined is that Professor X himself from the X-Men league was attentive to his abilities.

As if it were the prelude to a new saga, Leo Messi was encouraged to pose with the protagonist of the important Marvel strip. In the image, we can see Doctor Strange while he hugs the idol of the Argentine National Team.

The meeting between Leo Messi and Professor X took place at the FIFA The Best Awards gala in 2017. It was there that the Hollywood actor immortalized the moment with the legend “I met God today”, as a sign of his admiration for the PSG striker.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker