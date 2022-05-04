Titans Clash: The Day Lionel Messi and Professor X Conquered the Multiverse

Throughout his career, Leo Messi garnered so much popularity that hundreds of celebrities do not hesitate to ask for an autograph. But what no one imagined is that Professor X himself from the X-Men league was attentive to his abilities.

As if it were the prelude to a new saga, Leo Messi was encouraged to pose with the protagonist of the important Marvel strip. In the image, we can see Doctor Strange while he hugs the idol of the Argentine National Team.

The meeting between Leo Messi and Professor X took place at the FIFA The Best Awards gala in 2017. It was there that the Hollywood actor immortalized the moment with the legend “I met God today”, as a sign of his admiration for the PSG striker.

Lio and Professor X.

It is worth mentioning that La Pulga also showed unconditional support for the multiverse movie. Let us remember that this is the fifth feature film of the Fourth Stage of the Marvel Universe in which new challenges are posed for the Avengers.

The most surprising thing about this story is that it was the actor’s wife who led the meeting. “My hand was with the hand of Lionel Messi, not because I wanted to meet him, but because my wife wanted to. Messi made her a football fan. She didn’t like him at all until she saw how this man plays ball.”

How many celebrities adore Lio Messi

Undoubtedly, Rosario’s time at FC Barcelona is not the only thing that made the distinguished personalities of the show business fall in love. His charisma and humility also made stars like Lali Espósito, Marcelo Tinelli, Nicolás Vázquez, among others, faithful followers of his career.

Lio met Julia Roberts.

Moving away from the national territory, Lio captured the attention of a long list of protagonists, such as Julia Roberts and Daddy Yankee, who showed off their meeting with postcards and caused a stir on the web.