tips and tricks to fortify your home against enemy attacks

The defense of the home has been a priority for the human being since he abandoned the nomadic life and became sedentary. In Minecraft it happens the same way: the choice of area to live and the home construction They are based on the protection of both oneself and the home itself. Here are some tips and tricks to fortify your house against enemy attacks.

Nether Update Trailer for Minecraft

Fire, the oldest defense of humanity

The domination of fire gave the human being many advantages, one of them was protection. The same thing happens in Minecraft. The torches it is one of the basic defenses of any home. In addition to providing light, they will keep enemies at bay.





Creatures don’t spawn nearby when “light level” is 7 blocks or higher. The easiest way is put torches around the structure and some in the structure itself. Obviously also indoors. As you can see, torches are very useful in Minecraft. I also recommended its use in the cave and mine exploration guide.

Total domination of fire: a pit filled with lava

The wash It is a dangerous and complicated material to handle, but it is very useful for many purposes. You can learn everything you need to know about lava in their dedicated guide. As I point out there, you can use a lava filled pit to protect your house.



Source: Reddit, user u/Ludy5

It has a double function: lights up at night Y prevent enemies from reaching your home. The width of the pit is enough to be two or three blocks. The depth is up to you. Then collect lava with buckets and pour them into the pit.

Walls, a classic

A wall is a wall that separates your home from everything outside. They come in all types and sizes. Remember to make a gate to get in and out. You can combine building a wall with an outer and/or inner lava pit and torches.





As for the doors to use both in the house and in the wall, I recommend some forged with iron. You need one work table Y 6 iron ingots. Arrange the ingots in two columns. To get the ingots you have to melt iron ore in the furnace. You can consult the guide dedicated to the use of ovens.

Mountains, natural protection

Choosing a good place to build your home is key. Mountain tops are ideal places to build fortresses. You will have good views and the walls of the mountain will natural wall. Of course, remember that the enemies will be able to climb as long as you can climb naturally.

You can also choose to build your house inside the mountain itself either undergroundmaking the stage act as a natural wall between you and the outside.

If you want an ultra-fortified house, combine all the advice I have given you so far: choose the top (or the interior) of a mountain and build walls, lava pits and torches.

Pets, your best friends

Many veteran Minecraft users recommend have pets like Cats and Golems. In theory, Creepers don’t go near cats and by extension your house. As for the Golems, they have great power and can defend your home. The most recommended is snow golemwho has ranged attacks.

Minecraft guides in VidaExtra