This Xiaomi has gone somewhat unnoticed but it is a bargain for only 174 euros

Xiaomi’s smartphone drops in price in one of its higher versions, but only for a limited time.

Thanks to this offer you can get one of the best cheap Xiaomi smartphones for less than you expect. The Redmi Note 11 it falls in price and is within your reach for only 174 euros. We discuss your version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storagewhat’s wrong with it a usual price of 229 euros.

Thanks to AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy fast, free and worry-free shipping from Spain, is quite a joy. In just a few days you will have a complete mobile phone at home, with a 90hz displayone of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm Y 3 rear cameras, Among many other things. We tell you each and every one of its characteristics.

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at the best price

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.43″ AMOLED screen, FullHD + and 90 Hz

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

4 cameras

NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

The first thing that will catch your attention is 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz. Offers a very smooth and pleasant experience. The only interruption is the small hole that houses its front camera, the sensation is totally immersive.

Under its chassis lives the Snapdragon 680, one of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm. Those applications that you use every day will work fine, you will not have to worry. In this case, it comes along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, some very interesting numbers.

There are four cameras that this Redmi Note 11 houses on its back: it has a 50 megapixel main sensoran wide angle 8 megapixels, a macro sensing of 2 megapixels and a sensor for the portrait mode repeating with megapixels. In the hole in its front, a 13 megapixel sensor.

The battery of the Chinese device reaches 5,000mAh and enjoy a 33W fast charge. With just a few minutes of charging you can recover hours of energy, when you get used to it you will not be able to live without it. The Redmi terminal also has a headphone jack, FM radio and NFCwhich you can use to pay together with applications such as GooglePay.

As you have been able to verify, the Redmi Note 11 has a lot to offer for less than 175 euros. You have the opportunity to get the top model, no basic versions, and it has just what you need to enjoy a good experience. This Redmi has very few rivals at such a price, do not let it escape.

