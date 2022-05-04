this is the brand that is rocking it in china right now

Share

With international markets as a pending issue, Honor signs meteoric growth in China, going from a 5% share in 2021 to first place in this Q1 of 2022.

The trend has been noticed for a long time, and it is that all the media in China agreed months ago that it was indeed Honor who was eating little by little the cake of a Huawei drowned by the veto of the United States, and that he had gotten rid of his signature spin off precisely to let her fly and that it could compete in the market by accessing all the basic technologies that Huawei cannot use now.

The results have been slow to arrive, however, since it has not been until this Q1 of 2022 when the market confirmed the good figures of Honorwhich, as the colleagues at GSMArena told us following the trail of the Canalys study in March of last year 2021, only had 5% of Compartirand after this first quarter we can already say that have managed to rise to the number 1 position in the mobile market in China.

The truth is that the sale of Honor to the conglomerate Zhixin New Information Technology Co.Ltd.with more than 30 agents led by Digital China Group Co. Ltd. and the Shenzhen City Government, has given new wings to a manufacturer that promised a lot like spin off Huaweibut that in their first devices still had many reminiscences of the designs made alongside the disgraced giant.

Now, with total freedom, it seems that Honor is reborn to lead again and their numbers are quite remarkable, because as you will see the manufacturer from Shenzhen has grown by 205% year-on-year in its home marketgoing from being out of the ‘top 5’ straight to the top spot in a really competitive market:

Honor signs a meteoric rise in China, going from 6th to 1st in just one year, although always recognizing that they did not start from scratch, since they already had the brand, it was recognized, and their devices continue to dangerously resemble what was inherited from Huawei.

Mobile sales fall sharply and the beneficiaries are the same as always

Thus, in Q1 of 2022 we can already say that Honor is the best-selling mobile phone manufacturer in China.signing the delivery of 15 million units to keep for himself 20% of the cake of the Chinese market.

They follow you very closely OPPO and Apple, both with 18% of Compartir although with very different numbers, because OPPO comes from falling 34% while Apple grows strongly up to 17% no less, being with Honor the only manufacturer in the top 5 that records green results and no resounding falls.

In fact, it is that alive remains in fourth position falling 44%while Xiaomi will be fifth with a 22% losspointing to a 16% share in the first and a surprising 14% in the second.

It is also confirmed that the whole market is falling in sales also in the giant market of China, since the other manufacturers outside the ‘top 5’ they fall a remarkable 48% that is not only explained by the users who went to Honor and Apple.

Not in vain, the global drop in the Chinese market is 18%since in the same period of 2021, 92.5 million smartphones were sold for the 75.6 million mobile units sold in Q1 2022according to Canalys estimates.

Obviously, we have to recognize that Honor still maintains lines inherited from Huawei because its beginnings were not from scratch, dragging a lot of intellectual property in addition to designs and platforms already started, although little by little their strategies and devices are taking off… Now they have to pass the subject of a new take-off in international markets!

