They capture Rihanna recording a new music video in NY with a crop top and mini shorts

Rihanna was captured by paparazzi in the middle of the recordings of what appears to be a new music video in a building of New York.

The celebrity 33 years old was photographed with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Both were seen sitting on a balcony exuding glamor with flashy outfits.

She wore a voluminous coat of phosphorescent pink fur with orange and yellow details from Louis Vuitton; used a small cop top in a neon yellow bandeau style and a little shorts light denim.

She added lime green square-heeled platform sandals with crocodile print, as well as multiple gold necklaces, rings on both hands and a pair of circular earrings.

His teeth were decorated with diamonds and colored rhinestones.

Her hair was shown in wavy, tousled locks, while her face was sported with a cape of make-up tanned, slightly smoky eyelids, lashes with black mascara and lipstick naked outlined in brown pencil.

posed for the camera smiling with a cigarette in hand and enjoying the company of the rapperwho wore ripped knee-length jeans, a sleeveless shirt, a green fur hat, multiple necklaces, rings, and sunglasses.

The cameras of recording captured the partner from the heights, on the emergency stairs of a building.

On previous occasions, the couple was photographed attending other filming sets in the bronx with different outfits extravagant from designers like Ralph Lauren Y Louis Vuitton.

So far no details of the material they have been shooting are known, but apparently it is the music video for a new Rocky song.

In May, the rapper told the magazine GQ who had been working on his new album all smiles in collaboration with Rihanna.

During the interview, the singer said that their relationship has not only been sentimental, but has also been “artistically satisfying” as they both work together and support each other.

“I think it’s important to have someone you can bounce those creative juices and ideas with. It’s just a different point of view,” the rapper revealed, referring to Rihanna is helping him with his next album.

The celebrity of Barbados has come under pressure from his fans in recent years to throw new musicsince since 2016 the artist has not released new studio albums and instead has fully immersed herself in her business within fashion and beauty and Rocky productions.

While the singer is supporting her groom With her new music, it is said that she is finally working on her next musical project.

According to The Sunthe singer is “putting together” several musical projects, including a music video.

“Rihanna has been secretly working on new music for a long time and her ninth album has finally come together. She’s kept fans waiting for a long time, and the pandemic slowed things down even more,” a source said. The source added that Rihanna will film the video in Los Angeles during July.

