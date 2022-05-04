These are the most expensive, according to Banxico – El Financiero

The Credit cards are tools that help finance the purchase of goods and services that cannot be paid for in effective and immediate.

Plastics have become the best friends of many people, but for others they are a headache, since they are often used without knowing their dynamics in depth.

Over the last year, the cost of credit cards has more than doubled, according to dBank of Mexico (Banxico) data.

Credit card users in the country paid up to 130 percent of the Total Annual Cost (CAT) on their credit cards, which makes this banking product one of the most expensive. Even consumers came to pay about 6 thousand pesos for the annual commission.

According to Banxico, CAT is a standardized measure of the cost of financing, expressed in annual percentage terms that, for informational and comparison purposes, incorporates all the costs and expenses inherent to the credits granted by the institutions.

in the report Comparative Information on Credit Card Costs for December 2021it was found that the classic cards are the most expensive in the market, while the gold and platinum cards report the most outrageous annual commission, although they usually offer a larger line of credit, more promotions and benefits for users.

Conversely, the cards that they do not charge that commission They were: Free, LikeU, Zero and Aeroméxico Blanca de Santander; Hey, Classic, More, Gold and Platinum from Banregio; HSBC’s 2Now and Zero; as well as Citibanamex Simplicity, BanCoppel, Volaris Invex 0, Oro Azteca and HEB Afirme.

What are the most expensive credit cards in Mexico?

classic cards

With a limit of 4 thousand 500 pesos:

Banorte Ke good: 133.7% of CAT

Card 40 – from Banorte: 133.7% of CAT

La Comer Banorte: 131.4% of CAT

With a credit limit of 4 to 8 thousand pesos

Blue BBVA: 117.2% of CAT

Striped BBVA: 116.9% of CAT

BBVA IPN: 116.7% of CAT

With a credit limit of 8 thousand to 15 thousand pesos:

Ideal Scotiabank: 105.9% CAT

Classic Banorte: 105.3% of CAT

Blue BBVA: 102.9% of CAT

With a limit greater than 15 thousand pesos:

Ideal Scotiabank: 106.1% CAT

Blue BBVA: 93.8% of CAT

BBVA IPN: 93.3% of CAT

Gold Cards

HEB Affirm: 96.6% of CAT

UNAM BBVA affinity: 92.3% of CAT

AT&T Elite (Banorte): 86.2% of CAT

Platinum Cards