“The weight of talent”: the film in which Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage arrives in theaters

Cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super-fan’s birthday party, which isn’t really what it seems. (Lionsgate)



Nicolas Cage he returns with a new production in which he characterizes himself for the first time. When the actor was asked if he would see his film, he said no, because it made him a little strange to find himself on the big screen with a more neurotic and exaggerated version of himself. But of course, he hoped that the public and his followers would enjoy it.

The film premiered on March 12 at the South by Southwest Festivalin Austin, Texas, United States, and then in theaters in that country on April 22. In Argentina opens May 19; Mexico has been able to enjoy it since April 28 and Colombia the wait for this May 12th.

In the weight of talent (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in English), Nicolas Cage impatient to get a part in a movie Quentin Tarantino. On top of that, he’s in a somewhat rocky relationship with his teenage daughter, and he’s riddled with debt…debt that forces him to show up at her birthday party (for which he would get a million dollars) Javi (his biggest fan), a Mexican billionaire enthusiastic follower of the actor’s work, who intends to show him a script he has been working on.

Nicolas Cage as Nic Cage in “The Weight of Talent.” (Lionsgate)

However, things suddenly change when Nicolas Cage is recruited by the CIA to help catch Javi, who is not what he seems, forcing him to reincarnate his most iconic characters, in order to save himself and his companions from this complicated situation. tangle. His career prepared him for this moment: the award-winning actor must now play the part of his life.

casting

The production is made up of course by Nicolas Cagewho plays the role of himself, in addition to including two Hispanic figures, the Chilean Peter Pascal who plays Javi (the billionaire) and the Spanish actor Paco Leon. Also, fiction has the participation of Tiffany Haddish, neil patrick, Demi Moore, Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, Alessandra Mastronardi, Nick Wittman, Caroline Boulton, Christine Grace Szarko Y Ricard Ballad.

the weight of talent It is a fiction of 105 minutes and has a script of Kevin Eten, Tom Gormican (also director of it). The producers of him are Lionsgate Y Saturn Films.

Pedro Pascal as Javi and Nicolas Cage as Nic Cage, main characters in “The Weight of Talent”. (Lionsgate)

A very interesting point of this cinematographic proposal is that nothing is taken seriously. It could be said that it works as a fan service in a positive way, in addition to being a subtle tribute to the actor’s career, because, in a somewhat superfluous way, archive material and references are observed, as well as self-reflections on the life and work of the protagonist; which works for all those who grew up with his interpretations and his figure in the media. These elements cause the deepest level of the film to be a courageous construction.

In the weight of talent, Nicolas Cage has given something to talk about, but he did not do it from his personal life, which has been full of scandals; It has been because of his professionalism and versatile talent that characterizes him. In fact, this film became the film with the highest score of the 170 titles in which Cage appears recorded in Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Weight of Talent” received top reviews and reached 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. (Lionsgate)

