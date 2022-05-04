The trench, a classic that never goes out of style and has become a wardrobe staple – Revista Para Ti

We are turning 100 years old and we want to give it a special setting: to celebrate the centenary we put together a guide, a ranking with those items, places, elements and foods that we consider essential, curated by the expert writing of For You. In position #10, the trench coat, an essential that you cannot miss

in 1914 Thomas Burberry custom designed a garment that is durable, waterproof and allows freedom of movement so that soldiers could wear it on the battlefield during World War I. That’s how he was born trench, whose name refers to the trencha tlong coat type, or gabardine, waterproof.

From that model, this garment became a status symbol, in a display of power and valor and for this reason the Burberry brand then began to sell them among the great London public, a city subscribed to the rain.

Over the years, Hollywood helped the trench will enter the most elegant wardrobes. Used in some of cinema’s most iconic scenes – Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca, Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Marlene Dietrich in A Foreign Affair, Meryl Streep in Kramer vs. Kramer– the trench coat became synonymous with fearless men and intelligent women.

Versatile like few others, the trench coat can be used not only to shelter from the rain but also as a coat that manage to elevate your lookswhether for the day or for the night.

Today, the trench coat has become an essential, every season it is revisited by all the designers in the world and it continues to be the star of the firm that originated it, Burberry.

Available in several models, color combinations, lengths, and with or without many of its original details, the trench is synonymous with elegance and reaches all its splendor achieving super cool looks.

Their minimalist design and its camel color are the key to elevate any lookincluding one made up of jeans, a white shirt and sneakers.

In conclusion, the trench It became a basic for both women and men that endures through the years thanks to the fact that it has its own charm and achieves outfits with a lot of style and personality.