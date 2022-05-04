the trailer for the original Disney + series

On the occasion of the Star Wars Day the final trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi the event series that it will bring back to the screen Ewan McGregor in the role of the mythical Jedi master but also Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Also joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The executive producers of Obi-Wan Kenobi they are Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

Between old and new acquaintances, the series will make us discover what happened to Obi-Wan after Anakin’s final passage to the Dark Side of the Force.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will only be available on Disney + starting May 27 with the first two episodes. Thereafter, the series will return to streaming every Wednesday, until the final scheduled for Wednesday 22 June.

Watch the trailer for the series

About the series

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sithin which Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who went to the dark side by becoming the evil Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

Among the most beloved characters of the entire Star Wars saga, that of Obi-Wan Kenobi is, together with his counterpart Darth Vader, the connecting thread between the past and present of the franchise. It is no coincidence that the character, who first appears in A New Hope played by Alec Guinness, was only really deepened with the prequel trilogy. The same one to which the series that we will see shortly will be linked.