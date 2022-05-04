The sexual agreement between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Two weeks ago, actor Ben Affleck asked his beloved Jennifer Lopez to marry him, and that is why he gave her an emerald ring.

This news was shared by the singer through her social networks, who shot a video where she provided the details of the loving moment. That is why he outlined these words: “On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (taking a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me,” Jennifer began, adding: ” It was totally unexpected. Came in my love, came in Ben, knelt down and said some things I’ll never forget, pulled out a ring and said, Will you marry me? and it was the most perfect moment. He gave me a ring and told me it’s a green diamond. It means a lot when someone thinks of you, loves you and sees you.”

Now the couple confirmed the commitment, but they also signed a prenuptial agreement so that things are more than clear. In this way, they made explicit how current their respective fortunes and assets are. They also left other more intimate aspects within the sealed paper, where they agreed that the couple should have intimacy four times a week in order to prevent the passion from ceasing or there to be infidelities on the part of any of the lovebirds.

The couple met on the set of the movie Gigli, then they got engaged and five months later they were engaged. However, in mid-2014 they broke up the union and each went their own way.

Today they met again to catch up and discovered that intimacy was still intact.

The first moments were absolutely secret, since they wanted to preserve themselves but they were discovered when they coincided in an old house in Los Angeles and there they aroused rumors indicating that where there was fire, ashes remain. In this sense, they started a romance, bought a mansion and assembled their family.

They will settle in a mansion in Los Angeles with the twins Max and Emme, who she had in her marriage to Marc Anthony; while Ben’s three children, the product of his ex-partner and colleague Jennifer Gardner, will visit them on weekends because they live with their mother.

Finally, Jennifer decided to divide the assets that each one currently owns because, in her previous relationship, she had to go through a bankruptcy plus the stoppage of business. It happens that she had a certain coexistence, she founded a real estate company, a production company and was also the visible face of her along with her ex-partner in an advertising campaign. For all this, the fortune harvested with Marc Anthony was in conflict between the two of them and the legal representatives had to mediate when it came to dividing the monetary funds. Likewise, the relationships did not end in the most cordial way due to the infidelities and behavior of dubious good taste of the man who accompanied her in the last four years.

However, this is in the past, because J-Lo turned the page and started again with a love that grows day by day.