‘The Rock’ visited the Las Vegas wax museum and asked to have bigger buttocks

Actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, recently surprised a couple of fans at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas, United States. Just as the two men were going to take a picture with the artist’s wax sculpture, the artist suddenly appeared holding a glass of beer.

This was not only the episode that surprised the wax museum in Las Vegas. Johnson went viral on social networks because in these same facilities he came across the wax sculpture of the Kardashian family, and ‘The Rock’ dared to joke with the figure of one of the sisters, Khloé Kardashian.

“Guys, this is amazing. Do you think you can add a little more to my buttocks? I want ones like hers,” said Dwayne, 50, who unashamedly asked for his buttocks to be bigger than his wax sculpture.

As reported by the portal pulseKhloé took the comment in a humorous and uncomplicated way. His response to the Hollywood actor was empathetic and did not create controversy. “Looks like I have amazing company. Yes, The Rock”, commented the businesswoman and model on her social networks by republishing what La Roca published in her Instagram stories.

The American actor also caught the attention of the Mexican press because he entered the tequila production business in the city of Jalisco.

Tequila is undoubtedly one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in Mexico and it is not surprising that foreigners love it, and even want to produce it as did the celebrity Dwayne Johnson, who a while ago opened his own distillery and recently announced the opening of a second one, reported the newspaper Millenniumfrom Mexico.

Through his social networks, such as Instagram, the actor shared some photos of his visit to the town of Jesús María, in Jalisco, on the occasion of the opening of his second distillery that produces its own tequila. Teremana is the name of his tequila and due to the success he has had with this business, the famous saw the opportunity to open a new distillery.

“I did not build this company with my founding partners to make a quick buck and capitalize on the popularity of tequila. Do not. I built Teremana to become a brand that positively impacts generations of our families and proudly serves generations of our consumers. Working, breaking ground and building”wrote ‘The Rock’.

In another publication, the famous assured that the tequila produced in his distilleries is one of the purest and that there is almost never a hangover after drinking it. “Our tequila is the cleanest tequila in the world, so our Teremana tastes very clean, fresh and delicious. And because I (we) never have a hangover or feel like shit… the next day.”

Last November, the solidarity of the actor ‘La Roca’ transcended. He surprised a young Latino by giving him a vehicle. The dream of many admirers in the world is to meet their idol, to be able to take a photo and have an exchange of words with that celebrity, but for Óscar Rodríguez his wish went further and he received a spectacular gift from Dwayne Johnson, who was a wrestler and now he is the highest paid actor in the world of cinema.

The surprise was enormous for Rodríguez, who was at the presentation of his most recent film, Red alertand in the theater in which the event was held, the actor began to highlight the life of the fan. “There’s a guy here that I’ve read his story about, it really moved me. Your story really moved me because I heard that you are a personal trainer, always positive, motivating and optimistic (…) You do many good things for others “Johnson stated.