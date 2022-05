The Rock shows the antics he shares with his daughter

Posted at 18:09 ET (22:09 GMT) Monday, January 24, 2022 playing



0:40



Posted at 21:23 ET (01:23 GMT) Tuesday, May 3, 2022





0:49



Posted at 18:56 ET (22:56 GMT) Tuesday, May 3, 2022





0:30



Posted at 17:37 ET (21:37 GMT) Tuesday, May 3, 2022





0:58



Posted at 10:56 ET (14:56 GMT) Tuesday, May 3, 2022





0:46



Posted at 21:30 ET (01:30 GMT) Monday, May 2, 2022





0:48



Posted at 20:31 ET (00:31 GMT) Monday, May 2, 2022





1:52



Posted at 20:23 ET (00:23 GMT) Monday, May 2, 2022





1:01



Posted at 17:57 ET (21:57 GMT) Monday, May 2, 2022





1:08



Posted at 15:36 ET (19:36 GMT) Monday, May 2, 2022





0:47