The queen of romantic comedies returns: Meg Ryan bets on love again with an unexpected partner

A few years before Julia Roberts captivated everyone with her smile and Jennifer Aniston became the public’s favorite, meg ryan She proudly wore her comedy queen crown and walked from success to success with the ease of knowing that she was considered “America’s sweetheart.” Now back for revenge.

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally

His tenure began in 1989, with the success of When Harry met Sally. There he lent his body to Sally Albright, a woman who begins an affair with her best friend, Harry (Billy Crystal), and wonders if it is worth risking the relationship they have been maintaining for years, it comes from camaraderie and complicity. . The scene where she fakes having an orgasm while she has lunch with Harry in a bar became iconic and helped catapult her to stardom.

Meg Ryan, in the famous scene of When Harry Met Sally, in which she fakes an orgasm in front of Billy Cristal Archive

then they would follow Joe vs. the volcano (1990) and love tune (1993), in which he shared the poster with Tom Hanks; Spell of a kiss (1992), When a man loves a woman (1994), formula to love (1994), I want to tell you that I love you (nineteen ninety five), addicted to love (1997) and You have an email (1998). And later, he would try -with mixed luck- in other genres, such as action films (Life testfrom 2000) and the thriller (raw meat, from 2003). However, little by little, his star faded.

Ryan with Tom Hanks in a scene from Tune in Love

Nowadays, Meg Ryan barely appears from time to time on a red carpet or films small participation in series like Curb Your Enthusiasmby Larry David, in 2009. What’s more: it is no longer so easy to find her films on the main streaming platforms, an incomprehensible debt considering the brilliance that the actress radiated on the industry at that time.

But Ryan decided to return to his first love. As reported this Tuesday, the actress will return to the romantic comedy with the film What Happens Laterscheduled for release in 2023. The film, based on the play Shooting Star by Steven Dietz -who co-wrote the script with fellow playwright and novelist Kirk Lynn and Ryan herself-, is billed as an “evolved and nostalgic version of the romantic comedy.” In addition, the project will mark his return to directing, after his first film, Ithacafrom 2015.

The plot follows ex-lovers Willa and Bill from the moment they cross paths again, years after their separation. The meeting occurs when a snow storm forces them to stay overnight at an airport. And while Willa remains the stubborn, independent spirit she once was, free from strings attached, the recently separated Bill is reevaluating life and his relationship with his ex-wife and his daughter.

In this context, in which the two want to return to their homes as soon as possible, they meet and over the course of one night they are reluctantly forced to review their past together. And so, they find themselves wondering what would have happened if history had been different. However, their versions of certain events do not add up, and that brings old conflicts to the present.

Ryan, of course, will lend the body to Willa and Bill will be played by David Duchovny. As reported Varietydistributor Bleecker Street has acquired the rights to the script, and HanWay Films has joined the project to handle international sales and distribution, which will begin on May 17 at the next Cannes Film Festival.

David Duchovny, Meg Ryan’s new cast partner Archive

The actress seems determined to resume her career in Hollywood after a long break that had a lot of self-discovery. “I’ve had like a respite for ten years! I loved. It wasn’t a plan or anything like that, but I really discovered myself more as an artist in these last ten years than when I was an actress. And it just has to do with feeling like my hands are on the wheel. Whatever happens, I take full responsibility for it. For better or worse, I like that,” she explained in 2015, referring to her directorial debut.