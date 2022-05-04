The ‘queen of divorces’ lawyer who defended Johnny Depp

The divorces in the world of fame seem to be more and more commonbecause now it is more common to hear from artists who no longer want to continue their marriage and they need a attorney that dissolves their ‘happily ever after’.

But when there is millions from Dollarsproperties and children in between, the separations they become more and more complicated. It is in this field that the lawyer Laura Wasser, better known as ‘the queen of divorce’ for her excellent skill to get good deals cheap For your customers.

Wasser has been the in charge to create agreements between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus and Hemsworth, Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas and even Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Recently, this lawyer from Los Angeles, United States, declared on the stand in favor of his former client and ex-protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ in the framework of the trial against Heard.

According to Wasser, at the time she represented to Depp, there were several drawbacks with the defense of his ex-wife, since neither she nor her lawyer reported that they had managed to obtain a order from remoteness against the actor.

Who is the famous lawyer?

Born in the state of Californiawithin the framework of a family Dedicated to advocacyLaura Wasser seemed destined for her profession. He had to live through his parents’ divorce when he was only 16 years old and then manage his own when he was 25, according to his book ‘It doesn’t have to be that way: How to divorce without destroying your family or bankrupting yourself’ (It doesn’t have to be this way: how divorce without destroying the family or go bankrupt).

Although in his marriage conceived one of his children, Wasser does not believe in love for life, which is why he has not returned to marry since he drove his divorce.

After graduating as lawyer on the faculty of Loyola and with a BA in Rhetoric from the University of California, she became a fellow of the office of his father, Dennis Wasser, called Wasser Cooperman & Mandles, in which he practices to this day.

Furthermore, it is the foundress of the ‘It’s over easy’ service, an online platform that helps couples to divorce without having to hire a attorney not go to court. With different plans, those interested can download the formats, consult with an expert in family and sign the papers that will distribute the goods.

With a great presence on networks and more than 20,000 followers on her Instagram account, Laura Wasser is one of the lawyers what else statements give to the media.

It is said that his recognition is such that before entering his office it is necessary to have at least USD 1,000 to start any processsince he charges USD 950 an hour.



