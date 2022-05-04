“The multiverse of madness” invades Rosario theaters with “Doctor Strange 2” – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

This Thursday, the first of May, it presents a single premiere in local movie theaters. This is the long-awaited Marvel tank Doctor Strange 2: the multiverse of madness. In the film, “Doctor Strange opens a portal to the multiverse by using a forbidden spell. With the help of old and new mystical allies, he will go through the dangerous alternate realities of the multiverse to face a new and mysterious adversary ”, advances the short synopsis of the film that has the main performances of Benedict Cumberbatch (the power of the dog) and Elizabeth Olsen.

The action-adventure film of American origin made headlines several times, one of which was after it was banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar for containing an LGBTIQ+ character. It is that although the world is taking steps towards integration in those countries, homosexuality is officially illegal. The same position had been taken with Eternals (also from Marvel) and with the new and award-winning version of Love without barriersDirected by Steven Spielberg.

In this case, the production directed at first by Scott Derrickson and now signed by Sam Raimi, who was also in charge of the first trilogy of spider-man with Tobey Maguire, features the character of a lesbian teenager played by Xochitl Gomez.

What the critics said

After its avant premiere that took place in Los Angeles, United States, film critics and critics from the main North American publications spoke about the film. Courtney Howard from show portal Variety assured that Doc Strange 2 “It is full of great and entertaining sequences, with a great weight of the characters and extraordinary visual effects, kaleidoscopic and psychedelic. Xochitl Gómez steals many scenes. Elizabeth Olsen appropriates them. Benedict Cumberbatch is superb. It works as a good entry point for horror beginners and is signed by Sam Raimi.”

Perri Nemiroff from Collider released: “Marvel has made a horror movie!” and described the film as strange, terrifying and that it more than earns its title. “My heart, a lover of the genre, is about to burst right now,” he said.

Furthermore, Siddhant Adlakha wrote in New York Times: “Doc Strange 2 it’s deliciously stupid. A pleasant surprise: the best and funniest parts of the film are definitely all Sam Raimi.”

the multiverse

The film narrates the consequences of what happened after Spider-Man: No Way Home and the series WandaVision Y Lokisince the concept of multiverse is completely unlocked and expands its limits in an unexpected way.

“What we are experiencing as a society is incredibly chaotic and terrifying. That’s why I love Marvel movies. They are great and offer a moment of escape, of having a moment to forget our problems. It is the magic of both Marvel and cinema, going to a dark room and dreaming, seeing those superheroes who are the ones we aspire to be, because they do the right thing and inspire us to be greater than we are, ” Raimi stressed in an interview with Europe Press.

Although the film has certain elements of terror, for Raimi, what scares the most is reality. “Right now, the terror is in what we are seeing happening in Ukraine, which is an act of contempt for history, of complete ignorance. That ignorance has been a constant threat and the terrifying thing is that, from time to time, humanity tends to repeat the same mistake. If there was a better understanding of the story, perhaps it would not have happened”, continued the director who, hand in hand with this film, undertook a return to the superhero genre.

Precisely, he was one of the architects of his popularity on the big screen, since he was the one who made the aforementioned first film trilogy of spider-manstarring Tobey Maguire and released between 2002 and 2007. “I was always a fan of the Doctor Strange comics,” Raimi said.

“I’m fascinated by the fact that he’s a wizard who uses his powers to protect Earth and our universe from magical threats; It was what I loved as a child. Because I liked magic, I felt that superhero feeling. Also, he was a unique character because of his skill set,” he confessed.

Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness it can be seen in Imax, 3D and 2D format in the local rooms of the cinema complexes showcase, Hoyts, cinepolis, Monumental Y From the center.

