The multiverse is open with “Dr Strange 2”

LOS ANGELES.— Without a doubt, the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has captivated its fans with powerful characters, even though many do not overcome the death of Tony Stark and Black Widow.

Disney celebrated the premiere of its most recent production “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” that brings together the most beloved characters by fans played by important actors that will allow it to be one of the box office successes of this year.

The event was held in Los Angeles, California, and in addition to Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen (protagonists), a large part of the cast paraded.

Expectations for the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” grew as May 4 was announced as the release date.

The furor overflowed more at the last Cinemacom that was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Marvel presented an epic preview showing the first minutes of the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

An appetizer initially intended only for a lucky few, but from which important revelations emerged.

The heir?

As reported by Slashfilm, this 15-minute trailer begins by showing debris floating in a purple sky. In this apocalyptic frame appears a Strange with his hair tied up in a ponytail (known as Defender Strange) and running alongside a new character: Xochitl Gómez’s América Chávez.

Doctor Strange, the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch since the 2016 film, is becoming a must-see among Marvel heroes and some even point to him as the natural heir to Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

While that spot is tough to fill, Cumberbatch’s talent is a plus in that direction.

Director Kevin Feige knows that good things come at a price, and the involvement of an actor of Cumberbatch’s caliber in repeated Marvel projects is no exception.

The actor has made a phenomenal career in addition to his Marvel character with movies like “The Power of the Dog”, “The Hobbit”, “The Riddler” and “Star Trek: Into Darkness”.

The Hollywood industry is usually very generous with its prodigal children and this is one of those cases.

For the first tape of the Sorcerer Supreme, Cumberbatch received the sum of 5.5 million dollars. Time passed and the importance of the character rose several steps so that for the new tape he charged 7.5 million dollars.

The truth is that Doctor Strange seems to be one of the most important characters in Marvel after the retirement of Iron Man (Robert Doney Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans). The character has a great future on screen.