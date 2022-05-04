The millionaire companies and businesses of Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most recognized actors on the planet, proof of this is his 313 million followers on Instagram, a figure that makes him one of the people with the largest number of followers.

‘The Rock’ can not only show off its popularity in front of the spotlight, it also has a great history inherited from its extended family.

The Rock in the past Super Bowl – @therock

His fortune has not only been built based on acting, but he has also managed to build a reputation in the corporate and business world.

Johnson has built his fortune in a big way – @therock

He recently appeared to inaugurate his second distillerybased in Jesus Maria, Jalisco. Its main objective is that its tequila transcends generations.

‘The Rock’ and his tequila company – @therock

Teremana is the name of their tequila, which has an average value of 600 Mexican pesos. This project began in March 2020.

Teremana tequila has taken ‘The Rock’ far – @therock

Although his fortune does not stop there as he has also managed to succeed together with ZOA, a growing drink within the energy industry.

Johnson’s energy drink – @therock

This drink was created in 2021 and has positioned itself in the United States as a much healthier alternative. In just one year it has become the market leader together with its three flavours: Blackberry Acai, Orange and Passion Fruit.

His drinking has posted big numbers – @therock

His empire has its foundation in 2015, when he associated with the sports firm Under Armorthus creating its own line of clothing and footwear.

Dwayne Johnson’s clothing and footwear line – @therock

In January 2022 he got his signature, Projectrock, will sign a multi-year deal with the UFC to bring his shoes to mixed martial arts bouts.

Agreement between UFC and Under Armor – @therock

Among the most famous models is the PR3 sneaker, which sold out within half an hour of its release. The PR2 are the best sellers of the brand.

The UA Project Rock 3 – Under Armor

It is worth mentioning that he is one of the owners of the XFL, a professional American football league that he joined last August 2020 in exchange for 15 million dollars.

Meetings are part of his day to day – @therock

According to Forbes, the wealth of ‘The Rock’ amounts to 320 million dollars.