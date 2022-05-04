The Mexican actor who had an affair with Amber Heard

The mad judgment that faces Johnny Depp with his ex-wife Amber Heard, is being followed by thousands of people. In an article the actress accused the actor of domestic violence; which caused the protagonist of the tape Ed Wood to react with a lawsuit against his ex-wife for 50 million dollars on the grounds that the actress wants to sabotage your career and reputation.

For her part, she sued him for 100 million. In the midst of this legal battle that has been characterized by strong accusations between the two, it is revealed that Mera’s interpreter in the film Aquaman had an affair with him actor of soap operas Valentino Lanus, who in 2014 starred in the film “I want to be faithful”shot in the Dominican Republic.

As People in Spanish reviews, this idyll took place in 2006, when the model and the actor Mexican met through a mutual friend. At that time, the first was 20, while he was 31. The then young woman was starting her career in Hollywood and Lanús already had a solid career as the protagonist of soap operas. It is rumored that the sentimental relationship lasted approximately ten months; Although they wanted to keep a low profile, they were seen in some public places in Mexico City such as the Plaza de Toros; They were also seen together in the United States.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/22/amber-heard-valentino-lanús-valentino-lanús-amber-heard-posing-next-to-a-person-in-a-suit-and- tie-d18472b0.jpg Valentino Lanus and Amber Herad. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

So far, the reasons for the breakup are unknown, but it is rumored that love reached such a degree by the interpreter of Alejandro Castillo in the soap opera Nothing personal that there was a marriage proposal that actress he did not accept to continue his path in Hollywood. After their sentimental relationship, Heard and Lanús separated and continued with their lives, as reported by various media.

Depp’s trial of Heard is scheduled to last six weeks. In addition, of those involved, various people, including the actors, have been requested to testify, in person or by video. Paul bettany Y James Franco; has also been asked to give a statement to Elon Muskwho was romantically involved with Heard.