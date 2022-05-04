The Mayan Journey – When Mario Vargas Llosa did a Will Smith

Opinion

Together they were trinitrotoluene, to the extent that they blew up Latin American literature: boom. Gabriel García Márquez and Mario Vargas Llosa were not only united by their desire to demolish the foundations of a language, but also by a friendship based on mutual admiration. One of the most complete and thoughtful analyzes of García Márquez’s work is, precisely, the one carried out by Vargas Llosa in story of a deicide.

That friendship was broken crack, a night in Barcelona, ​​orphaning a generation of writers, a photo of García Márquez’s black eye, and endless theories about the backlash that caused the schism. That night, leaving a movie performance, García Márquez saw Vargas Llosa in the distance. With open arms she went to him, calling him loudly, with a fuss of magical realism. Then, Vargas Llosa was on his guard, Hemingway-style, and punched him in the face: “Because of what you did to Patricia,” he told her and left.

Patricia was the wife of Vargas Llosa, and one of the characters in Aunt Julia and the writer. It was to her that he dedicated her Nobel Prize and to her that he abandoned for Isabel Preysler, but that’s another story. According to the rivers of ink that ran with posterity, what García Márquez did to Patricia was to want to console her for an alleged infidelity of her colleague with a Swedish stewardess. The gossip assured that it was precisely García Márquez who told her husband’s slip to her Patricia to be the one to comfort her.

The cause of that blow was never known, although its subsequent consequences were. Even so, the story is still valid, since it made mortal, for an instant, those gods of literary Olympus. Also, because it serves to exhibit our appetite for the coated paper of the entertainment magazines and the gossip news. Despite the fact that, on occasions, it has been those fallen idols who have criticized this tendency to evade reality.

To escape sadness and, perhaps, flee from reality, we have barricaded ourselves in the false world of entertainment: a trench of glitter and garbage, which shines and snorts; diamond waste deposit In recent weeks, the trial of two celebrities has had as much or more repercussion as the war in Ukraine; a back and forth between the couple’s sordid secrets and a torrential rain of Russian bombs.

And even before the box of that plastic Pandora was opened, the headlines disputed the beginning of the end of the plague and the slap in the face that shook the award ceremony. For millions of people, the violent reaction to a mockery was more interesting than the gradual return to normality. Or, perhaps better said, it was precisely that slap with which it was announced that we can continue wandering through life, as we wandered before.

Anchored in the sadness of these years, we can dust off Vargas Llosa again to criticize the banality of those voracious tastes for information. The writer, presenting his essay The civilization of the showlamented that journalism began to discreetly relegate to the background what had been its main functions —informing, giving opinions and criticizing— in favor of another that until then had been secondary: entertaining.

What happened in the world of information, argued Vargas Llosa, was a reflection of a process that encompassed almost all aspects of social life. “The civilization of the spectacle was born and is here to stay and revolutionize the institutions and customs of free societies to the core.” These days, we have taken off our face masks and masks, and eager to forget we have feasted on the Will Smith thing.

There is no better thermometer of the return to the past than the interest that the anecdotes starring Hollywood characters have brought with them. The pandemic was just a parenthesis, and we have resumed our lives as we parked them two years ago. We have not come out of confinement better or worse, just the same: Men and women who spy through broken cracks to rejoice with grudges and other people’s tragedies.

A talker —in this case a writer— falls faster than a lame person, as happened to Vargas Llosa, who in his moralizing speech against the superficiality of media interest starred in a Will Smith long before Will Smith. Even so, we are still dazzled by the light denied in the confinement, and we are still not used to the freedom of open spaces; we prefer, in these first steps, to follow the paths that we already know. And we know with closed eyes the sinuosity of the strident sterility of scandal.

[email protected]

Read, by the same author: There is no way to offer condolences to someone who lost their daughter

Edition: Estefania Cardeña