The Kardashians take over the MET Gala

The 2022 edition of the Met Gala is undoubtedly the most important for the Kardashian clan, after Anna Wintourorganizer of this iconic fashion event, will invite for the first time all the daughters of Chris Jenner. It was in 2013 when, in the midst of the sweet expectation of his first-born, North, Kim Kardashian debuted on the red carpet of the MET Gala, an event that gradually became a must for several of its members. In addition to Kim, her sisters Kendall and Kylie they had already participated in other editions; however, this year, the entire Kardashian clan traveled to New York where it is Khloe and Koutney night paraded for the first time on the red carpet of this event.

For the first time, Khloéy and Kourtney joined their sisters Kim, Kendall and Kylie. Hand in hand with her fiancé, Travis Barker, the oldest of the Kardashians, left the hotel for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, to make her grand debut on this red carpet where we saw the couple in a matching outfit: she with an outfit made up of a short white shirt that was combined with a black and white skirt with asymmetrical figures in flight. For his part, Travis chose an elegant black suit with a skirt, which he combined with a white shirt and bow, thus achieving a look that he combined perfectly with that of his fiancée.

Following in Kourtney’s footsteps, we saw Khloé and Kylie head to the gala where the youngest of Kris Jenner’s daughters chose a striking wedding look in which she combined several styles, with the veil she wore in a white baseball cap, with the one that gave the casual touch to this outfit with which, without a doubt, it made us remember that outfit that Madonna used for the cover of her Like a Virgin album. For her part, for her first appearance at the MET, Khloé wore an elegant Moschino gown with 540,000 individually hand-sewn glass beads throughout the design, jumping on the glove trend, we saw her wearing matching black ones. with a kind of cape with puffed sleeves that were part of a black cape.

The matriarch, proud of her clan

The first to parade on the red carpet was the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner who, with a look that reminded us of the elegance of Jackie Kennedy, an outfit that she achieved with an asymmetric design, banana color, signed by Óscar de la Renta . Like her daughter Khloé, the mastermind behind the Kardashian clan wore white gloves. As she walked past her on the red carpet, where she talked about how exciting it was to get ready with her daughters for the MET Gala: “Yeah, we did that. It’s a process, my 5 daughters are going to be on the red carpet and I’ll be upstairs taking photos, ”said Kris Jenner who, she wore a very 70s hairstyle, with which she looked younger than ever.

Like every year, who paralyzed the press during her time on the red carpet, we saw Kendall Jenner who chose an elegant black Prada dress. With a very minimalist makeup, Kim Kardashian’s sister showed her experience in modeling and posed with this spectacular look. Unlike her sisters, Khloé, Kylie and Kourtney, Kendall walked the walk minutes later, when her friends Gigi and Bella Hadid also walked the red carpet. Excited to capture the best photos of her five daughters, we saw Kris Jenner immortalizing the most endearing moments of tonight.

