The Julia Roberts series is the good one and the Viola Davis series is the bad one

Julia Roberts is such a star that we often forget what an acting monster she can be. In Gaslit from Starzplay plays Martha Mitchell, the wife of the state attorney general when Watergate broke out and one of the people linked to the Republican Party who is most critical of President Nixon.

The first episode focuses on showing her as a woman far from the submissive role that is expected of her, in addition to being a nuisance for Pat Nixon, upset because Mitchell occupies the covers of magazines with self-confidence and the recklessness of distancing himself from the script of political advisers . Roberts has no trouble conveying this expansive charisma, as she’s spent a lifetime displaying it on screen, but she also seems very comfortable in a project with an unexpected tone.

who expects that Gaslit pull by the orthodox journalistic exercise is very wrong: the creator Robbie Pickering strips politics of seriousness based on cynicism, ridiculing those involved in the scandal but without turning the work into a satire. Shea Whigham’s G. Gordon Libby, who would end up in prison as the executor of the espionage plan, is as grotesque as it is disturbing when one realizes that the political arena is full of crazy, irresponsible and anti-Democrats.

And with a cast that includes Sean Penn as DA Mitchell under pounds of makeup and prosthetics, Dan Stevens as John Dean nerd looking to climb Washington, and the ever-missable Betty Gilpin as the future Mrs. Dean, Gaslit it may be the covered jewel of the season.

Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin, two other safe values ​​of ‘Gaslit’. Starz

And from the promising we went to the mediocre. The First Lady, which is broadcast on Movistar Plus +, had all the numbers to be a festival of presidential interpretations: Viola Davis and OT Fagbenle as the Obama couple, Michelle Pfeiffer and Aaron Eckhart as the Fords, and Gillian Anderson and Kiefer Sutherland as the Roosevelts. But this story stumbles with a disjointed script that does not know how to unite the plots of the first ladies, the direction of Susanne Bier and unequal interpretations.

Michelle Pfeiffer has the only good interpretation of ‘The first lady’. Showtime

Pfeiffer captivates as the dissatisfied, strong and vulnerable Betty Ford, but Gillian Anderson is once again as affected as in the crown (keep the actress away from biopics, please) and Viola Davis commits interpretive terrorism. It would not be strange if Michelle Obama sued the Oscar winner for reducing her to a grumpy parody of empowerment that is not even suitable for a sketch of the Poland.

