The indestructible 4, actors: who are in the fourth film of The Expendables | The Expendables 4 | MeganFox | FAME

The fourth film of “Los indestructibles” (“The Expendables” in its original language or “Los mercenarios” in Spain) is a reality, with Sylvester Stallone Y Jason Stathamonce again, at the head of the most impressive team in cinema.

As the platoon is renewed in each chapter of the saga, new action stars have been summoned for the fourth part, as well as a well-known actress who will soon be seen as one more mercenary.

Originally premiered in 2010, “The indestructibles” account to date with three titles, starring figures such as Stallone, Statham, arnold schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris, Mel Gibsonamong others.

“The indestructibles” tells the adventures of a group of experts in war operations who are hired to fulfill certain missions for governments or private contractors, although they are also willing to work for charity.

WHICH ACTORS WILL APPEAR IN “THE UNBREAKABLE 4”?

In addition to the actors mentioned, other actors will also participate in this new installment: Dolph Lundgrenthe remembered actor who played Ivan Drago in the movie Rocky VI and the fighter Randy Couturewho participated in the three deliveries that were made previously.

But the creator of this saga, Scott Waugh, not happy with it, also opted to have the rapper as other characters 50cent and the international master of martial arts Tony Jay.

Three of the main US television networks, Fox, CBS and NBC, have shown their interest in the new series by Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone (Photo: AFP)

WHO IS THE ACTRESS THAT WILL JOIN THE INDESTRUCTIBLES?

After learning the names of the actors who will participate in season 4 of The indestructibles the presence of a great actress has caught the attention of many people. Is about Megan foxwho will join the filming for the happiness of the followers and fans of the film.

Actress will participate in Los Indestructibles 4 (EFE/EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS)

It should be remembered that the previous films were made in 2010, 2012 and 2014; however, the fourth part took a little longer due to certain inconveniences of the project, and taking into account that the representative of the actor who played Rambo pointed out in 2017 that the artist would not return to The indestructibles for their creative differences with the studio in charge.

All these problems, it seems, would have disappeared and we would see the actor again in The Expendables 4. So far, the release date of this film that promises to be one of the highest grossing is not known.

WHAT WAS SYLVESTER STALLONE INSPIRED TO CREATE ROCKY?

What has been a mystery to date is what or who was inspired Sylvester Stallone to create this iconic character that served as an idol for some people due to the great success of the film.

To do this, after the actor finished the script, he went in search of film producers who would give him an opportunity and would like to take the film to the big screen. Although with some doubt Stallone He decided to try his luck and to his surprise the story was attractive to many. They were also looking for an actor with a great career to play the protagonist of the story.

This was not to the liking of Stallone who at all times wanted to give life to the boxer.

SYLVESTER STALLONE WAS CHOSEN TO PLAY ROCKY

In the middle of the coordination, the producers Irwin Winkler Y Robert Chartoff read the script and decided to make it with Sylvester Stallone as the main fighter. For this reason, on December 3, 1976, this successful film was released, thus launching the actor to fame, who also made the five sequels and two spin-offs: believe Y creed II.