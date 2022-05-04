The incredible fortune that George Lucas acquired throughout his career

What would science fiction cinema be without the contributions of george lucas. Everything that the director, writer, producer and entrepreneur achieved with the creation and success of starwars -perhaps one of the largest and most important franchises in the world-, was not only reflected as inspiration and technique in other productions but was also reflected in his pocket. According to sites like Celebrity Net Worth, Lucas’ net worth in 2022 is $10 billion.

Ever since he was little, George’s dream was to be a racing driver, a goal he would give up after he suffered a terrible accident while going to high school, where another driver hit him. Later, the enthusiastic young man would develop a new passion: photography and cinema, love that he would consolidate when he arrived at the university, where he met steven spielberg.

His first great success came in 1971 when, with the reference of his first short Electronic Labyrinth: THX 1138 4EBmade and released the feature film THX 1138 grossing $115 million in the United States. However, his big break would come a few years later with the ambitious starwarsfilmed with a budget of just 11 million dollars, achieving a global phenomenon never seen before. The original film was followed by two sequels in the early 1980s that further enhanced the saga.

Another successful franchise that Lucas created was Indiana Jones, reuniting again with Harrison Ford as the lead and Spielberg as director, earning nearly $2 billion at the box office. Like little, Lucas also founded the companies THX, Skywalker Sound, Industrial Light and Magic, and LucasArts as subdivisions of his parent company, Lucasfilm Ltd.. For all of these reasons, it is not surprising how much money he has raised in his lifetime.