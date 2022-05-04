the importance of mental health

Continuous launches of beauty products with your brand RareBeautyunpublished musical collaborations as he has done with Coldplayinternational nominations for her talent on stage, red carpet appearances with dreamy looks… There is nothing to resist her! Selena Gomez! And the latest business venture that he announced months ago has nothing to do with what he has done before, and yes, it has already seen the light! For years, the one in Texas has echoed The importance of taking care of our mental health, a fact that she lived in the first person and led her to stop her professional career for a time to dedicate herself. That is why it is not surprising that the great idea of start your own psychology company be a reality.

This important and exemplary step is one of his greatest achievements to date. Although at first we believed that he was going to embark with the company exclusively of his mother, Mandy Teefey, the reality is that the artist has relied on the experience of yet another woman to carry out one of the most important projects of her life, Wondermind. In his official profile they define him as “an innovative mental fitness company for EVERYONE”, that is to say, it is a beautiful action that has as its objective make visible and talk about problems, disorders and mental illnesses to all the public.

This alliance of women, which you can now join in her long waiting list, is directed by two of the most important people in her life, her mother, as we have mentioned, and her best friend, Danielle Pierson. “Each of us have had our own mental health issues and we realized that there was no inclusive, fun and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss and navigate their feelings. So we created it,” they say from the brand. Wondermind It will not be another triumph to add to the multifaceted artist’s resume, it is a before and after both in her life and in that of all the netizens who want to join this adventure.

How does Wondermind work?

Among the different plans, motivations and talks that we can find on the platform, we will also have the opportunity to listen to different podcasts in which experts in the field will intervene, offering guidelines to all users to face any adversity that may arise. But, how does this original company work? The first thing of all is practice, as they say “mental fitness is a daily commitment. The more you practice, the better you’ll feel, like you’re exercising. We offer easy ways to do it through daily content. The second step is to use quality tools, “we launch tangible media and tools to support your mental conditioning practicefrom creative daily exercises to an hourglass to help focus.” And last but not least, having conversations, “expressing it all can be hard, but when we share and open up, we actually help each other heal. We’ll explore other people’s mental health journeys through our podcast, daily content, and production company to help unlock your own feelings and let you know you’re not alone.” Ready to embark on this journey with Selena and the girls from she?

