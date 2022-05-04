The heartbreaking past of highest-paid actor Dwayne Johnson

Right on his 50th birthday, he is positioned as one of the most sought-after actors, with an impressive story of overcoming and effort.

Dwayne Johnson turned 50 at the precise moment he tops the list of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. Between luxuries, fame and fortune “The rock” It has one of the stories of overcoming that has most impacted the world.

In his beginnings he managed to become an iconic fighter, later he rose to fame by becoming a movie superstar; however, his childhood and adolescence was a chaos between an unstable home and the relationship with criminal groups.

His life was full of hardships and limitations before achieving success. His life was marked by depression, during his presentation in the 2019 MTV Movie Awards touched the hearts of all those present with his speech:

“When I got to Hollywood they didn’t know what to do with me. He was a half-black, half-Samoan professional wrestler nearly six feet tall. So they told me how it had to be.” Johnson noted.

Dwayne Johnson had a rocky start in WWE. Now, already retired, he is one of the most representative fighters of the company. WWE photo

He was born on May 2, 1972, from a dynasty of professional wrestlers Peter and Lia Maivia, his maternal grandparents hailing from American Samoa.

She lost her father when she was 13 years old and experienced a harsh confrontation with her mother and her new boyfriend, on that occasion they even threatened each other with death. From that age Johnson devoted himself fully to boxing.

His first triumph was when he was part of the first team of African-Americans in the World Wrestling Federation. At 14 years old, Dwayne Johnson saw his family sink a little deeper, when they found an eviction notice “My mom started crying. She just started crying and breaking down. ‘Where are we going to live? What are we going to do?'”with a body developed in the gym, took an unexpected turn by joining a gang of thieves to meet his needs.

In his testimony, he points out that the tourists who circulated through the Chanel, Prada and Gucci stores were the ideal target. His mother Ata Johnson, immersed in depression, tried to commit suicide in front of him, says a recent publication by the Argentine media Infobae.

The 48-year-old former professional wrestler raised 87.5 million dollars in the annual cycle closed at the end of June 2020. Photo AFP

“The only thing I could do was train” after a constant refusal of the schools for not receiving it. At 16 years old, 1.95 tall and with a prominent muscular mass, he had the opportunity to stand out as a football player, with this he obtained a scholarship to the University of Miami.

It was until 1996 that he began his career as a fighter; however, things were not as he expected. Finally, in 2017, he stood on the podium of the highest paid actor in the world, stating that his mother finally had a home of her own and his mental health had improved.

