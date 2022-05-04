THE GREEN LANTERN – What if Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to return to Juventus?

On April 21, Manchester United made Erik ten Hag official as the new coach of the Red Devils for next season. A smart choice: the current Ajax manager is one who knows how to do it, especially with young people. Here, in fact … I immediately thought of a 37 year old named Cristiano Ronaldo. How will the CR7 ego ever coexist with the “team game” of the rampant Dutch coach who has always managed rampant promises from a decidedly boyish age? In fact, as soon as the agreement with Erik ten Hag became official, the many English friends began to focus on the likely farewell, at the end of the season, of the Portuguese … Despite still having a guaranteed contract year (with important figures), his goodbye is not to be excluded, on the contrary …





But where could it go? When it comes to champions, PSG is always in the front row but, if Antonio Conte is really the new coach / manager of the Parisian club, it is impossible to think that he will accept Leo Messi and CR7 together. Real Madrid? Karim Benzema is the new white king, he doesn’t allow downgrades… MLS? Good solution, provided that Cristiano Ronaldo no longer wants to compete for important trophies (in America he would be idolized but would play for fun, not to win). And here comes the provocation: what if he were to consider returning to Juventus?

In three years with Juventus, he scored 101 goals in 134 appearances. He was brilliant, he did his duty to him, even if the Champions League did not arrive… Would you want him back to Juventus? Clearly mine is a provocation and I am the first to say that a return of the five-time Golden Ball in Turin, the Juventus side, is impossible (let’s say 0.001% chance, given that nothing is impossible in the market, citing the late Mino Raiola ).

Juventus has now turned the page. The CR7 era (fun, at least for me) is behind us. There is no more room for his return but, certainly for many, there is a hint of satisfaction in seeing that his choice to leave Turin for Manchester was not, let’s say, blessed with luck. Of course he scored his goals and he will continue to score them but, at the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo is not at the center of the project or, at least, he does not feel like one. At the end of the current year, CR7 will not win any title with Manchester United: a “zero tituli” that has not happened to him since the 2010/11 season. Juventus, if the final of the Italian Cup is tinged with black and white, will be able to say that they have won more than their former goalscorer and, trust me, this is not a trivial matter.

His farewell, cold and hasty, in the final days of August 2021, was not so royal. I remain convinced that it was a privilege to be able to see him live, in Italy and, for this I will always thank the Juventus club but, if he ever decides to knock on the Old Lady’s door, I really believe that no one would open it … Football is made up of choices , CR7 did its last year and the facts are certifying that it was not the best. Good luck for the future that will no longer be black and white …