The great designers sentence: attitude is the key to elegance – Eme – 05/04/2022

Elegance: a concept that can generate disagreements of opinion at the same time that it is sought by many people. Defining what it is and what garments grant that persecuted sign of distinction is not easy. great designers like chanell, valentine, Carolina Herrera either Dior bring a different meaning to the term, although there is one thing they all agree on: it is a matter of attitude.

Megan Hessartistic director and illustrator of Cartier Y Louis Vuittonassures in the book “Elegance, masters of French fashion” (Ed. Lunweg) that the great designers are distinguished “by approaching design with a simple elegance”.

The designer Diane Von Furstenberg once noted that “attitude is everything” to be elegant, regardless of the money invested in the wardrobe.

In the same way, karl lagerfeld pointed out that anyone can be “chic with cheap clothes. There are elegant designs for any purchasing level”, and added that you can be the most stylish woman in the world with only “a T-shirt and jeans; the differentiating factor is you”.

At a time when events are coming back with a bang, after the end of the restrictions of the pandemicthe desire to make up for lost time should not lead to a locker room where excess is the norm.

One of the most anticipated weddings of the season has been that of brooklyn beckhameldest son of the former soccer player david beckham and his wife Victorywith the actress and model Nicholas Peltzwho opted for a valentinecreated by Pier Paolo Piccioli, in ivory. He mixed classicism in his lines with a spectacular lace veil and a neckline with straps to match the gloves.

Confidence and simplicity

“French designers teach us that the style it is something that is carried in the blood: one must dress for oneself. It’s a very simple philosophy, which is why it’s so perfect,” says Hess.

But not only French creators have this maxim to their credit; the Italian Giorgio Armani assures that “elegance is not to be noticed, but to be remembered”.

An idea that he also expressed long before Coco Chanelwho pointed out: “Dress vulgar and they will only see the dress, dress elegant and they will see the woman”, a woman who, according to Hess, knew how to create an “elegant, simple, but rich in details” style, which knew how to turn black, a color reserved for funerals, a basic wardrobe staple.

Seemingly disparate women like Zendaya, Rosalia, Michelle Obama either Renne Zellweger wore on occasion a creation of the Venezuelan Carolina Herrera.

Rosalía in a Carolina Herrera dress at the Latin Grammys.

This designer also stressed, in some of her statements, that the elegance It has nothing to do with money or beauty. “It’s a way of thinking, of moving. It has to do with how you speak or what you read.”

Lily James either Nicole Kidman are some of the actresses that the Lebanese designer has dressed for the Oscar galas Eli Saab, creator of sumptuous dresses, and the elegance of a woman, he stresses, is in her “character and self-confidence”.

The actress’s head designer Audrey Hepburn, Hubert deGivenchyHe found his muse in her. Their collaboration lasted for forty years. “She did not design for a woman in general; with her, Givenchy designed for a specific woman. Each woman has her own story, and he offered her a way to tell it through fashion,” Hess comments in the book. For the French creator, disciple of the Spanish Balenciaga“the secret of elegance is to be yourself”.