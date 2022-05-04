the French firm in which Rihanna and Beyoncé invest

20 Nordic clothing brands where you will want to buy clothes

Despite the fact that the panorama of fashion firms is becoming more crowded, there are always brands with so much personality that it doesn’t take long to carve out a niche for themselves in this complicated industry. A clear example of this is Destree (previously D’Estrëe) a French firm born in 2016 that until now had specialized in accessories.

This changed last October, when its founders Géraldine Guyot, a graduate of Central Saint Martins College in London, and Laetitia Lumbroso, who has been a designer for Baby Dior, decided to venture into the world of ready-to-wear female through a pop up store installed in the Bon Marché.

Now, the firm has just completed a round of financing to expand the team and continue advancing in the clothing line and expanding the universe of its accessories. It is precisely this that has drawn attention to the well-known celebrities who have wanted to invest in Destree’s future. Among the celebrities who have been part of this spring funding round we can find Rihanna, Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Gisele Bündchen, the designer Gabriela Hearst, Jessica Alba or the founder of Glossier, Emily Weiss.

To this long list of names that bet on this firm (predicting a successful future for it), we must also add those of well-known style prescribers who have bet on its designs. Among others, the Spanish Blanca Miró, María de la Orden or Mónica Anoz stand out.

The Albert bag has become one of the most recognizable emblems of the firm, which stands out for its geometric shape and its spiral. Also, accent jewelry arty They have also become one of the firm’s best-selling items.

As the founders of Destree explain, the brand was conceived as timeless yet unconventional, giving importance to craftsmanship, colors, noble materials or geometry. Particularly noteworthy are its asymmetrical bags and tributes to contemporary art which, according to their manifesto, are subtly distilled through small details in names, seams or patterns.

Taking into account its careful and original design, as well as the celebrities who bet on it, there is no doubt that we will hear about Destree again in the near future.

