The female tuxedo makes its way into the Critic Choice Awards

The second important red carpet of the season, that of the Critic Choice Awards, has taken place this Sunday, as in the case of the Golden Globes, in virtual format. Celebrities have once again dressed up to walk around the living room of their homes and everything indicates that many have already adapted to this trend of dressing for Instagram photography.

Glamor has found its place in this type of virtual lobby because Hollywood stars take their wardrobe seriously to attend them. This is how a new trend of the season has emerged thanks to the red carpet of the Critic Choice Awards.

Kaley Cuoco Wears an Encrusted Bolero to the Critic Choice Awards Instagram

The tuxedo hasn’t belonged exclusively to the male wardrobe for years. Fashion has adapted and versioned the elegant two-piece so that it can be styled with a pair of stiletto heels and sneak in among the best dresses of the evening.

This two-piece has been the undisputed star of the Critic Choice Awards red carpet thanks to actresses like Kaley Cuoco, Amanda Seyfried or the artist HER, who manage to give a new dimension to the female tuxedo.

Amanda Seyfried, spectacular with a suit signed by Miu Miu Instagram

With new cuts and ornate style. Encrusted rhinestones or crystals on the lapels to make the suit a sparkling, sparkling dress.

The most daring, like HER, dare to wear suits in pastel shades and embroidered with floral prints to call in the good weather.

HER for the Critic Choice Awards Instagram