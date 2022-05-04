The director of John Wick wants to make 10 movies of the saga

Director Chad Stahelsky has an idea: do at least 10 movies from John Wick and expand the saga led by Keanu Reeves through the most varied media and formats. The filmmaker, who knows that the story of this professional assassin who retires from the mercenary circuit and ends up returning to the criminal underworld to take revenge for the death of his dog. Reeves has been done with the role, and will soon star in the fourth installment. Slowly, the universe of John Wick has been capturing the imagination of viewers. And Stahelski, aware of this, wants to continue doing more aftermath and tell stories with its protagonists while the body endures. This has been confirmed in Collider

the universe of John Wick it is interesting and almost infinite

Created by the writer Derek Kolstad and directed mainly by Stahelski with the franchise of John Wick has proven to be a great success since its launch in 2014, earning praise from critics and the public. However, the films have also been box office successes, managing to collect more than 587 million worldwide against a budget that, in total, does not reach 145 million. Inspiring a new genre of his own, Stahelski thinks shooting at least a total of 10 John Wick movies would be “incredible.”







“Right now we’re just looking at the finish line with the fourth installment, so we’re trying to top what we’ve got at hand, and we’ll see if it expands from there, at which point, we’ll always be happy to talk about it. I think so, doing about 10 John Wick movies would be amazing. But sometimes that it is better to learn and experiment with other projects and return that knowledge to the Wick saga. So it might be good to take a little break from it, the way I see it,” he concludes, explaining that sometimes it’s smart to look for new cinematic formulas outside of the box. John Wick.

“ The team prepares John Wick 4 but they consider a horizon full of sequels, series and spinoff

Among the multiple projects that are being prepared in relation to the universe of John Wickwe have the long awaited and announced spin off television The Continentalto have the approval of Starz with Mel Gibson to embody a young version of Winston from Ian McShaneand that takes us back to the 70s. Nor can we forget ballerinathe action production headed by Ana de Armas, which is directed by Len Wiseman and which will start shooting this summer.



