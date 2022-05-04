The Day – Money

The sales of the company Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa), owner of the Oxxo chain, reached 147 thousand 636 million pesos in the first quarter of the year, which represented a growth of 18.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021. Its flow operating, before taxes and other expenses, was 19 thousand 694 million and its net profit was 5 thousand 848 million. The company whose top boss is José Antonio The devil Fernández, reported through its CEO, Daniel Rodríguez Cofré, that they managed to continue the growth trend that began at the end of last year, with a combination of successful strategies supported by a better demand environment in most of its markets. , as well as more agile and efficient operations. He did not mention, however, that according to federal government officials, the Oxxos pay less for electricity than a Mexican household. If they paid just enough, would their financial results be so spectacular? Femsa has several divisions. According to the report, Oxxo registered a growth in sales of 15 percent, reaching 49 thousand 918 million pesos due to a good performance in the sale of beer, snacks, wines and spirits, as well as the sustained recovery of the country’s economy. thanks to the success of the vaccination campaign, although the latter would never be publicly acknowledged. It still hurts bump of 8 thousand 790 million pesos that the head of the SAT, Raquel Buenrostro, gave them.

Surprise!

After five consecutive quarters of losses, Pemex reported that it made money between January and March of this year as a result of the oil price level above 100 dollars a barrel. It obtained a net profit of 122 thousand 493 million pesos. It reported in its report to the Mexican Stock Exchange that it registered sales of 506 thousand 794 million pesos, 59.6 percent more than the same period in 2021. Exports and national sales rose. “The most important variables that explain this situation are the recovery of prices worldwide and, to a lesser extent, the volumes sold.” Crude exports averaged 886,000 barrels per day, 8.6 percent less than in the same period in 2021. Pemex’s goal was to reduce them to 435,000, but it is taking advantage of high world market prices and needs the extra money to offset the subsidy. to gasoline and diesel. Discreetly, it also supports the United States to cover the deficit left by the reduction in purchases from Russia. Better that than the sanctions requested by one of the mysterious Washington spokesmen.

Deer Park

100 days after taking control of the Deer Park refinery in Houston, the director of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza, said that he obtained a profit of 195 million dollars (around 4 billion pesos). It is processing 282,000 barrels of crude oil per day with a production of 294,000 per day of petroleum products, of which 84.2 percent are distillates (gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel). He didn’t say so, but the value of the investment in Deer Park has doubled because of the war in Ukraine. In other words, today the refinery costs twice as much. an authentic wind fall, as the “Americans” say.

Ombudsman Social

I wish to consult you on topics in which I have some doubts, I hope you can guide me. 1) Do electronic money transfers generate any type of tax? 2) How recommendable is voluntary savings in an Afore? 3) I found out that it is tax deductible. Is the deduction for a single occasion or can it be made every year, as long as the resources are kept in the Afore?

Vladimir Estrada Rojas/Coyoacan Mayor’s Office

A: 1) Domestic interbank transfers do not generate taxes or bank commissions. 2) Voluntary saving is recommended, it pays the highest interest rate, although inflation is eating it up. 3) The tax deduction has a limit. Check it in your Afore. Greetings.

