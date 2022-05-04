The day he thought to kill his own father and why – Prensa Libre

The scandal was unleashed by comedian Chris Rock by making a joke about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s wife, who suffers from alopecia, the medical name for severe hair loss.

The American actor Will Smith continues to be the focus of crowds since March 27 because that day he starred in an epic scene and for the memory of the Oscars by hitting Chris Rock.

After listening to her, Smith walked to the stage and slapped Rock in the face. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” he yelled at her twice after returning to his seat.

That provoked various reactions and criticisms that, at present, continue to affect his work and private life.

Recently the American actor reappeared and was seen in India to embark on a spiritual journey after what happened at the Oscars. In addition, there is speculation about the possible separation with Jada Pinkett and the fortune that is at stake.

Will Smith’s memoir

After this incident at the Oscar Awards, some details that many were unaware of Will Smith came to light and that the same actor reflected in his memoir Willa 2021 publication in which he tells some passages of his life.

There are several confessions embodied in the book. However, one has grabbed the spotlight and is linked to her father.

According to international media, Will Smith recounts the physical abuse that his mother suffered at the hands of his father, an action that led the American actor to think of killing his father.

“When I was nine years old, I saw my father hit my mother on the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood out of it. That moment in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am”, is an excerpt from the book, according to several websites.

In his book, the American actor added that he contemplated killing his father by pushing them confined to a wheelchair down the stairs.

“One night, as I was carrying my father from his bedroom to the bathroom, a thought came to me. The path between those two rooms is at the top of the stairs and when I was a child I always said that one day I would avenge my mother. That when she was old enough and strong enough, she would kill him… I stopped and thought that she could easily push him off me, ”quotes the actor in the book.

In Smith’s memoir, the actor also details struggles with suicidal thoughts during his teens, fame, and his work mindset.