The dark romance between the protagonist of “Dirty Dancing” and Johnny Depp: “I never saw a guy like that” – Tvshow – 05/03/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

In the midst of the tumultuous trial that they star Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardcame to light the painful memory of Jennifer Graythe protagonist of the film Dirty Dancing, who was engaged to the actor in the late 1980s. The story was published in out of the cornerhis brand new memoirs, where he assured that Depp was very jealous and that their courtship ended up being dyed in quite dark tones.

As he recalled, the relationship between the two was born after his representative arranged a “blind” date with Depp in 1989, when Gray was 29 and the actor was 26 years old. Just two weeks after that first meeting, the couple was already engaged.

“We ate, we talked, we drank Jack Daniel’s, we laughed out loud, we had smoke breaks midway… He was ridiculously beautiful, surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet,” Gray wrote. Together they decided to adopt a dog whom they treated like a daughter. “She was our practice baby and the one who kept me great company when Johnny had to travel out of town,” she recounted.

However, over time Depp’s behavior became erratic. “Johnny came and went every week to Vancouver, but suddenly he started getting into trouble regularly: bar fights and disturbances with the police,” he described about the romance that ended before the actress turned 30.

“He started missing his flights to Los Angeles because he would fall asleep or, when he came home, he would get crazy jealous and paranoid about what I had done while he was gone,” he continued in his book. “I attributed his bad mood and his unhappiness to him feeling miserable and helpless not being able to leave the series. Special command“.

“It was like a fucking bonfire,” the actress said a while ago in an interview. “It was all like a…, ‘Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I’ve never seen a guy like that.’” “Energetically, being with him was like, ‘Oh, I’m being totally, totally compensated for the shit I just went through.'”