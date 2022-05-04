the celebrations start with the concert of the One Shot Band Eventi in Forlì

Sunday 8 May at 9.00 pm, at the Verdi Theater in Forlimpopoli, the first appointment relating to the celebrations of the 20 years of activity of the Friends of the Hospice Association. It is a concert proposed by One Shot Band, a musical group led by maestro Flavio Pioppelli and Benedetta Ciotti, formed for the occasion and made up of several young people, all with excellent musical skills, as well as linked by friendly relationships with the association. The event is sponsored by the Ausl Romagna, by the Romagnolo Institute for the Study of Tumors Dino Amadori and by the Municipality of Forlimpopoli.





One Shot Band is composed, in addition to Flavio Pioppelli (keyboards) and Benedetta Ciotti (vocals), by Luca Savorani (guitar), Carlo Guidi (mandolin / guitar), Roberto Rubini (bass), Giovanni Aluisio (guitar and vocals), Alberto Bertaccini (drums), Olimpia Pizzol (vocals), Marianna Ricci (vocals), Carlotta Romagnoli (vocals), Elisa Valentini (vocals), Andrea Agnoletti (vocals) and Francesco Picciano (vocals). The band will offer a rich repertoire, mirror of popular music, of contemporary folk songs and pieces of Italian songwriters: in detail, Anyone (Demi Lovato), That Lonesome Road (James Taylor), The Eye (Brandi Carlile), Seven Bridges will be performed Road (Eagles), Lean On Me (Bill Withers), I’ve Just Seen A Face (Beatles), Vince Chi Molla (Nicolò Fabi), Apriti Cuore (Lucio Dalla), Eso Que Tu Me Das (Jarabe De Palo), O Mary Don’t You Weep (Bruce Springsteen), Desfado (Ana Moura), Child Of Man (Noa), Hopeless Wanderer (Mumford & Sons) and Hej Sokoly (Polish-Ukrainian Folk Song).





The concert (admission free offer) will also see the presence of Choir of White Voices of the Federico Mariotti Musical Message School (children aged 5 to 10), who will perform the song Gloria (Claudio Chieffo) and accompany One Shot Band in the beautiful E ‘Delicato di Zucchero. “I thank all the members of One Shot Band – says Alvaro Agasisti, president of the Amici dell’Hospice association – for their efforts in organizing the concert, which represents for us the first stage of events relating to the 20th year of activity of the our association, which supports the Public Health Service in palliative care aimed at patients with incurable diseases and their families within the Hospices of Forlimpopoli and Dovadola and in home care “.









The subsequent events of the Twentieth anniversary are scheduled for 11 September at the former church of San Giacomo, with the conference on the theme “Palliative care: a human relationship” (within the Week of Good Living), from 11 to September 18 with the photographic exhibition “The beauty that cures” (at the Oratorio San Sebastiano) and November 10 in the abbey of San Mercuriale with the concert of Perdifiato Trio and the Choir of San Paolo Cappuccinini.























