the cause is the spread of his sex tape

Roblox is one of the largest online platforms that allows its users to put themselves in the shoes of developers and create video games. In addition to its high reputation, Roblox is also known for its countless complaints and lawsuits received over the years. Among the legal actions made against the company, to attract attention is the one brought by the entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian.

The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians recently threatened to stick out complaint against the well-known platform due to the diffusion of a videogame containing one of his alleged sex-tape. The aforementioned issue was also documented during an episode of the new series The Kardashians, where you can see SaintKim’s son, who after stumbling upon the video game in question showed it to his mother who remained completely upset.

“Not good at all, Saint was up Roblox yesterday when a fucking thing appeared and he started laughing at an image with my face on it “he commented during the reality show. Kim Kardashianexposing what happened to her ex-husband Kanye West. Roblox’s explanation came shortly after, claiming that he had banned the game developer and assuring the American entrepreneur that he never had anything to do with the video.

Kim Kardashian Roblox: the platform’s apology

The well-known platform has apologized several times to Kim Kardashian claiming not to have contributed to the dissemination of sex-tape. “We have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including the zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind ”reads the declaration. Subsequently, Roblox he then assured of have removed the movie just learned of its existence.