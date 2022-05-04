The best Netflix releases in May: series, movies and documentaries

If you’re thinking about unsubscribing from Netflix, maybe it’s time to think about it. You may be convinced by its prolific offer of series premieres, where this month the long-awaited fourth season of stranger thingswhich this time will be released in two parts, on May 27 and July 1.

In addition to other appetizing premieres where interesting documentaries are told, the Netflix catalog incorporates this May two essential films: In the name of the Father Y Brokeback Mountain.

Clark, premiere May 5

Clark

Swedish production series, starring Bill Skarsgrd and Alicia Agneson, Inspired by real events. It is about following the story of Clark Oloffson, a criminal and swindler of the 70s, whose misdeeds worthy of study were the basis of the so-called “Stockholm Syndrome”.

Let yourself go, premiere on May 6

let yourself go

romantic feature film starring Emma Pasarow, Andie MacDowell, Dermot Mulroney and Kate Bosworth. It is about a girl who meets a mysterious boy, who has trouble falling asleep, and accompanies him at night to discover some of the experiences that are usually made as a teenager.

42 days in the dark, premiere on May 11

42 days in the dark

Chilean thriller of twelve episodes about a woman looking for her missing sister. Nothing seems to despair of her purpose, not even the negligence of the institutions, the harassment of the media or the loneliness that she suffers during the process. Starring Claudia Di Girolamo and Aline Kappenheim.