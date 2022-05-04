The best Johnny Depp movies (sorted by date)

Unfortunately, in recent times an industry extraordinarily sensitized by the reactions of social networks, they have separated him from some important projects that he had in his portfolio, when it is still being debated whether or not the abuse allegations were true during a stormy relationship with his partner, Amber Heard. While the truth is known, we have decided to review the top 10 roles played by the American in recent decades.

If in the 90s we stay with his collaborations with Tim Burton, which not only puts him on the map but also makes him a star, it will not be until the first decade of the 2000s when he starred in some of the highest-grossing films of the last few years. times, with a character that, without a doubt, will mark him practically forever: Jack Sparrow.

It was with the famous director of Batmanthat of Michael Keaton in the late 1980s, when Johnny Depp rose to stardom becoming one of the most requested actors and starting a career that has not always been plagued with success. Of course, he has been one of the few who has been recognized for extraordinary merits when it comes to composing his own characters, whom he has always endowed with an overwhelming personality. Surely it is the most classic example, but how much does Jack Sparrow have of the actor and vice versa?

The best movies of Johnny Depp

Without a doubt, you only have to look at his career to verify that he has to his credit some more than legendary titles in the history of cinema, of those that we have all seen at some time and, in many cases, ad nauseam because it is authentic gems linked, almost always, to geniuses like Tim Burton. Don’t you remember them?

Edward Scissorhands (1991)

what to say about one of the best fables narrated in cinema by Tim Burton. The story of a young man who is built as if he were a Frankenstein and whose creator did not have time to put human hands on him, so he walks through his castle using dangerous scissors. His relationship with the world and the love he will feel for a young woman will mark one of the most magical films we have ever seen. Special attention to the character of Johnny Depp and the music of Danny Elfman.

Ed Wood (1994)

Everyone knows the passion that Tim Burton professed for the legendary director of films that have gone down in history as some of the worst ever made. Johnny Depp plays the eccentric filmmaker throughout his work and some of his most iconic titles that are not precisely remembered for their quality. The low budgets that he managed, however, were replaced by an extra helping of imagination and lots and lots of eccentricity.

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

The year is 1799 and a series of decapitated corpses appear in a New England village. Terrified, soon the inhabitants of that village will begin to give fuel to the idea that behind those crimes is a headless horseman, to which a legend attributes an old curse. Johnny Depp and Tim Burton face each other again in a film as extraordinary as it is dark.

Chocolate (2001)

Just before rising in the first decade of the 2000s, Johnny Depp starred in some more discreet productions, like the one celebrated Chocolateadaptation of a French film in which Juliette Binoche was also in, and that tells us the story of those traditions that are lived in some places (in France in the 50s of the last century) and that have chocolate as protagonists.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

What to say about this film that was a complete success at the box office, served to start a saga that still has projects underway and that created one of the most iconic characters in film history. A Captain Jack Sparrow who would be unthinkable without the contribution of a Johnny Depp in a state of grace and who, because of the troubles the actor is experiencing, may be in danger in the new films that Disney is producing. The Caribbean, a ship called the Black Pearl and a curse mark a film that is practically a cult movie.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Tim Burton returns to direct this adaptation of the book of the same title written by Roald Dahl and that takes us, once again, to a fantastic world in which Johnny Depp knows how to function with enormous talent. Despite the many versions that exist, this is, without a doubt, the best of all and the interpreter from Kentucky surprises again with an interpretation of Willy Wonka that is as disconcerting as it is memorable.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

The second installment of Pirates of the Caribbean served for consolidate the legend of Jack Sparrow and Johnny Depp as one of the actors with the highest cache in Hollywood, basically because everything he touched practically turned into gold. In addition, his character became the absolute protagonist of the saga, accentuating even more the qualities that had made him succeed with The Black Pearl. Davy Jones and his curse in the Flying Dutchman will be the key to a story that continues to dive into the world of the dead.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Tim Burton once again trusts Johnny Depp to give life to Sweeney Todd, an ex-convict fleeing Australia and travels to London to take revenge on the judge who (unjustly) imprisoned him. A barber who, with his blade in hand, is willing to dispense the justice that he believes he was denied.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

The conclusion of the first trilogy of Pirates of the Caribbean It closed a golden decade for Johnny Depp, in which he had participated in a good number of productions that burst the box office, which elevated him to the highest echelon of Hollywood performers. Jack Sparrow, by now, was already part of the legend of the most important heroes in the history of cinema.

Public Enemies (2009)

Michael Mann directs a Johnny Depp who decided to move away from blockbusters characters trying to give life to one of the most memorable bank robbers of the 30s of the last century. Here, the actor plays John Dillinger, who is chased by an FBI agent, Melvin Purvis, played by Christian Bale.