the actress’s unusual excuse after defecating on Johnny Depp’s bed – Prensa Libre

the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean revealed that Amber Heard left “human fecal remains” in her bed after a strong discussion, which surprised the actor and was the trigger to separate from her.

One of the most controversial moments within the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was the actor’s statement where he revealed that, after a fight, his then-wife defecated on his bed as revenge.

“I laughed. It was so out of place, so bizarre and grotesque, that I couldn’t help but laugh,” said the 58-year-old artist.

This controversial anecdote was corroborated by Starling Jenkinsbodyguard of Johnny Depp, who also revealed that Amber Heard discussed this with him while driving her to the Coachella festival in 2016.

Also read: Laura Wasser: Who is the “Queen of Divorce” and why did she testify at the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

“We had a conversation about the surprise he had left on the boss’s bed, before he left the apartment. She said it was all a horrible prank gone wrong,” Jenkins said.

After this incident, Amber Heard tried to deny her actions and He excused himself saying that the two dogs that the couple had in their apartment were responsible.

Read More: Amber Heard: The Reason She Fired Her PR Team Before Testifying Telling Johnny Depp

Nevertheless, this justification did not convince Johnny Deppsince the actor had spent several years with the dogs and knew that it was impossible that they had defecated in his bed.

“They are tiny Yorkies, weighing about five pounds each. I lived with those dogs for many years, they weren’t pets,” Depp confessed.

It may interest you: Amber Heard: what is known about the collection of signatures for the actress to be removed from her recent film