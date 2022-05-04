The 2022 Met Gala paid tribute to Rihanna with a marble sculpture of her pregnancy: video | Famous
Rihanna is the queen of the Met Gala: her looks have conquered the red carpet
Over the years, the protagonist of ‘Ocean’s 8’ has positioned herself as one of the favorites in the most important event in the world of fashion, since with her outfits she has stolen the gaze of the spotlight in more than one chance; Therefore, her appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in May 2022 was one of her most anticipated.
However, due to her pregnancy, the Fenty founder was unable to attend this edition of the gala, but she was present thanks to an impressive tribute that the museum paid in her honor.
This was the tribute to Rihanna at the Met Gala 2022: her sculpture captivated her
Although not physically, Rihanna’s presence was noted thanks to the fact that the Metropolitan Museum of Art made a statue carved in marble, which represents the businesswoman with her tender ‘baby bump’.
The sculpture, called ‘Irene, the personification of peace’, is located in the Greco-Roman room of the exhibition and immortalized Rihanna’s silhouette with the look she used for her last cover in ‘Vogue’ magazine.
“I have closed the MET in marble! What is more golden than that? Thank you MET and ‘Vogue’ for this historical tribute”, the interpreter wrote on her Instagram account, where more than 128 million followers congratulated her for “making history”.
“What a queen”, “This is magical”, “I am speechless”, “Iconic”, “Making history”, “LegendaRIH”, “Amazing” and “Epic” were some of the messages that the fans of the fashionista, from 34 years, left in the comment box.
This was Rihanna’s look at her last Met Gala
After the event did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rihanna returned to the red carpet with a look that was the center of attention. In September 2021, the star donned a voluminous black Balenciaga brand coat.
RiRi (as her loving fans call her) accessorized the outfit with a hat of the same color and striking silver jewelry: a diamond necklace by Bvlgari, a ring by Thelma West and earrings by Maria Tash.
Tell us, what did you think of the tribute that the Metropolitan Museum of Art made in honor of the famous Rihanna?