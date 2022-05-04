that’s why the cinecomix with The Rock has been postponed!

The Black Adam scenes previewed during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon anticipated a violent and brutal cinecomix, which, however, will take longer than expected given that recently the The Rock movie’s release date has been postponed to next October.

Now, in a new promotional interview granted to The Wrap, the producer and collaborator of Dwayne Johnson Hiram Garcia explained the reasons for the postponement of Black Adamapparently related to the VFX department: “The truth is that right now we are in a world that is emerging from a huge blockage caused by the pandemic, and many productions in the past months have been totally suspended. Now that the industry is back in full swing, the roadmap for visual effects studies is literally crowded. Of course, all of these superhero movies require a lot of visual effects work, and to keep it simple, most of the visual effects houses are literally overwhelmed with work.“

In elaborating his response further, Garcia added: “This is why you have seen so many changes in the big blockbuster calendar. It’s all about giving the visual effects people time to do their jobs“.

Black Adamwe remember, has one release date now set to next October 21st. For more reading, relive the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of The Rock.