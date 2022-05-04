That’s why Justin Bieber can no longer buy a Ferrari

MARANELLO – The Scuderia di Maranello has a code of ethics. And if customers don’t respect it, then they’re not worthy to drive a Ferrari. So Justin Bieber, after leaving his 458 completely abandoned for three weeks, was put on an alleged blacklist at the Cavallino. Presumed, because there is nothing official.

According to the rumors circulating on the web, there is a blacklist in Maranello in which VIPs can end up if they do not have the right regard for the car purchased. And it doesn’t matter how full the wallet is. In this blacklist there would already be Nicolas Cage, Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent. The first resold his Ferrari Enzo for economic problems at a price much lower than the selling price; the second auctioned off one of his cars and the third complained on social media about a failure of his Ferrari 488 in 2020.

Now, reports Vanity Fair, who ended up on the list of disowned customers, and who therefore would have lost the right to purchase a Ferrari, there would also be Justin Bieber. And not for a single fact. A few years ago the singer lost his 458 Italia, unable to find it for three weeks. Then, more recently, he painted the vehicle blue. A behavior that would not have gone down at the Maranello Scuderia.