Take a deep breath before seeing Britney Spears at 13 in the best stage of her life

Singer Britney Spears The 40-year-old is experiencing a great personal moment since announcing her pregnancy as a result of her relationship with model Sam Asghari. In addition, the blonde is preparing to walk down the aisle with her crush and there are many preparations that she has these days.

But sometimes, Britney Spears He takes some time to reflect on his life and shares it on his social networks where he already has more than 41 million followers from all latitudes. Now the princess of pop surprised her fans by posting a picture of her when she was 13 years old.

In the postcard that quickly went viral Britney Spears She still retains the features, talent and beauty that she has today, but together with the photo she left a crude message towards her father and the consequences that the legal battle against the guardianship that James Spears imposed on her a while ago and from which she finally He was released.

Britney Spears at 13 years old. Source: instagram @britneyspears

“13 was the age where I really felt kind of pretty. I think my rebellious days were due to the fact that I always had to be perfect and pretty, then I went to extremes and got wild and naughty. One thing that made me did the guardianship… and one of the things that hurt me the most… is that they always told me I was fat and never good enough,” she wrote. Britney Spears.

Britney Spears. Source: Terra archive

Later, Britney Spears She added: “My dad always made me feel like I had to try… try… try!!! big time!!! He ruined the deep seed of my existence… the seed that made me feel beautiful like when I was 13 …my confidence…my style…my self-talk…and yes, even my sex life, completely everything.”

Finally, Britney Spears She stated, “The minute the conservatorship ended…I felt so good about myself! And guess what…I stopped trying so hard and yes, I entered a whole new world! I felt beautiful! feel like this, but the psychological damage of my father and each person who accompanied him will always be there! What you think… then you are! I feel a little 13 again “.