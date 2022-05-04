Sylvester Stallone will have less prominence in The Expendables 4, as anticipated by his latest video with Jason Statham

Will Sylvester Stallone give up the baton of The Expendables to Jason Statham? A new “old” video from the set seems to suggest as much.

As new details about The Expendables 4 become known, suspicions that Sylvester Stallone will have less weight in the fourth installment of the franchise.

After a fallow period following the lukewarm reception of Expendables 3, Sly and Jason Statham back to the old ways with the new movie. Stallone created The Expendables in 2010. The franchise became an ode to ’80s and ’90s action movies.

stars like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme or Antonio Banderas have been part of its exceptional cast.

For this fourth installment they return Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couturein addition to joining Iko Uwais, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Megan Fox and 50 Cent.

From the first moments of filming The Expendables 4 there was talk of a lower weight of Stallone in the new film. The fact that the actor finished his part of the shoot much earlier than the rest gave rise to a lot of theories.

Some think that his character, Barney Ross could die in Expendables 4leaving in front of the team Lee Christmas (Statham). For now, they are just theories, but every new detail about the film points in that direction, or at least to a lesser role for Sly.

The poster seen at CinemaCon last week, for example, featured Stallone at the center of the cast. However, in the upper credits, his name appeared as “and Sylvester Stallone”, a formula used for featured supporting characters.

Now, Sly himself has shared a video that feeds the theories of his departure from the franchise or even the death of Barney Ross. The video was recorded on the set of filming, along with Jason Statham.

Stallone jokes about “dropping off the set.” Jason Statham feigns grief, saying “it’s going to be a very lonely set, it’s leaving them.” Sly ends by saying that “the team is in good hands with Statham captaining them.”

There is a possibility that Barney Ross will not die, but rather take on a much more secondary role as the Mickey Rourke in the first Expendables movie.

What do you think? Does Barney Ross’ beret in The Expendables 4 smell like pine? By the way, the film received its official English title: Expend4bles. It is possible that in Spain they look for formulas such as Los mercenarios, or simply leave it in Los mercenarios 4, so as not to mess up.