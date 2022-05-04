Sylvester Stallone transforms into a mob kingpin for “Tulsa King”, the next series from Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone he becomes a mafia kingpin for his part in tulsa kingthe new Paramount series that will arrive on its streaming platform.

After rediscovering his passion as a painter, ‘Sly’ makes news again for his work in the seventh art, although this time in a different way. Under the direction of Taylor Sheridanthe new project of the entertainment company begins to take shape little by little and already has its first photos.

Thus, mark the Actor’s first major role in a series, having a fixed role. You have to remember that in the 70’s he was a special guest on shows like Police Story Y kojak.

With 75 years of age and more than 40 professional career, the interpreter will take on this challenge in a time of change and with great success of streaming services.

Details about the series

For the new Paramount Plus project, Stallone will be characterized as a mob boss. Is about Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi.

He was part of one of the New York criminal mafias that just got out of jail after 25 years and is in exile in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

realizing that you have been excluded from your organization and it’s practically out of the plans, he decides start your own family.

Throughout the series we will see how the desire for revenge de Manfredi, against those who abandoned him, leads him to build a new crime empire with his own strength.

In this way, Sylvester Stallone reappears as a tough guy for TulsaKing. Although this time, after the image of a mobster determined to put his name back on top.