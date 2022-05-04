Sylvester Stallone transforms into a mob kingpin for “Tulsa King”, the next series from Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone he becomes a mafia kingpin for his part in tulsa kingthe new Paramount series that will arrive on its streaming platform.

After rediscovering his passion as a painter, ‘Sly’ makes news again for his work in the seventh art, although this time in a different way. Under the direction of Taylor Sheridanthe new project of the entertainment company begins to take shape little by little and already has its first photos.

read also


post image

Tributes to Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme in “Cobra Kai”