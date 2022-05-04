Sylvester Stallone anticipates the fate of his character in The Expendables 4

The Expendables It has established itself as one of the most successful action sagas of recent times. Few things generate great excitement among fans like seeing the great action figures of the 80s and 90s, all together, collaborating on a mission. Thus, was that Sylvester Stallone set out to create The Expendables in 2010.

The first film was successful, which was followed by two other sequels with names like Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, arnold schwarzenegger, Jean Claude Van DammeY Antonio Banderas, among others. Now, the franchise is about to take another step towards a fourth installment that could hit theaters later this year.

titled expend4blesthe new film plans to include Stallone alongside Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren Y Randy Couture. The rest of the cast is made up of 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Andy García, Tony Jaa, Eddie Hall, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Iko Uwais, as the main antagonist of the story.

The Expendables

In the last hours, Stallone published a new video on his social networks. There you can see the veteran actor with Statham, his co-star in the saga. S appears in the videotallone joking he’s leaving the set. “It’s going to be a very lonely set, now he’s leaving us. It’s called a riot. It’s called abandonment, “says the British actor. For his part, Stallone responds by saying that his partner is very capable and that he will be a great captain, implying that he will leave him in charge.

Although the exchange between the two actors takes place in a humorous and camaraderie tone, it could also be a preview of what is to come in the fourth film. This seems to suggest that Stallone could leave the franchise and quite possibly his character will die in the new installment.

Days ago, the first glimpse of Expendables 4 at CinemaCon, along with a first poster for the film. It showed the silhouette of the large cast along with the phrase: “They will die when they are dead.”

Expendables 4 It is directed by Scott Waugh. Although it does not yet have a specific release date, it is announced for 2022.

