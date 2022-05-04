Star Wars lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 3: where they are and how they are used in games

A noble weapon for more civilized times. Laser swords or lightsabers arrive at Fortnite Chapter 3 on the occasion of Star Wars Day. We tell you everything you need to know about them.

On the occasion of the arrival of May 4, the iconic lightsabers of Star Wars They have returned to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and are ready to be wielded by authentic Jedi. How?

Well, the truth is that it is very easy to handle one within the battle royale of Epic Games and if you get hold of it you will unleash chaos within each game, since they are very powerful weapons.

Where to find Star Wars lightsabers in Fortnite and how to use them to block and deflect shots

There is four types of lightsabers although they only vary in color. Its use is exactly the same, so you have no problem using Luke Skywalker’s green, Kylo Ren’s red, Mace Windu’s purple or Obi-Wan’s blue.

If you are looking for a lightsaber on the map, do not worry, sooner or later you will find one, since they are weapons that you can find as loot on the ground. Look for golden objects and you will end up finding one.

To use the lightsabers you have to be clear about one thing, it is a sword, so to kill your enemies you must resort to melee. This can leave you a little sold until you reach your rival, but you have the advantage that you can protect yourself.

To block shots you can use the L2 button on PlayStation and also the left trigger on Xbox controllers, while it is with the right trigger that you attack. This should protect you until you get close to your rivals. May the Force be with you!

