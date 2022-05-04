SSG offers in a typical day more than 15 thousand services from different areas of medicine – Boletines Dependencias

Guanajuato, Guanajuato, May 4, 2022.- The Secretary of Health of Guanajuato (SSG) granted a total of 3 million 893 thousand 781 during the past year, of which, on a typical day, 15 thousand 452 services were offered.

Dr. Daniel Díaz Martínez, secretary of health, reported that the average number of services on a typical day allows the productivity of the services offered in hospitals, health centers and other specialized units to be measured, with the purpose of evaluating and monitoring to the quality of services.

There are 631 medical support units in the 46 municipalities, including Health Centers, first level and second level Hospitals.

Of these, 567 outpatient units, 20 medical specialty units (19 UNEME and 1 CAIA) and 44 hospitalization units.

In addition to 3 modules, SUEG, a State Public Health Laboratory, a State Transplant Center, a State Center for Transfusion Medicine and a State Center for Timely Screening.

During the past year, a total of 129 thousand 749 discharges were registered in the same period, being 355 in a typical day.

86 thousand 503 surgeries were offered; 237 per day, and 9 million 178 thousand 64 laboratory studies performed, of which 25 thousand 145 were on a typical day.

X-ray studies provided 361 thousand 629 pesos, 991 in a typical day. And 53 thousand 416 pathological anatomy studies.

A total of 496 thousand 073 emergencies attended were registered, of which 41 thousand 333 were in one day.

The attention of 3 million 218 thousand 902 total consultations of which 12 thousand 773 are offered in a typical day.

2 million 467 thousand 629 general medicine consultations, of which 9 thousand 7932 in a typical day, 381 thousand 66 specialty consultations 1555 in a typical day.

178 thousand 929 mental health consultations 710 in a typical day, 190 thousand 682 oral health consultations 757 in a typical day.

Dr. Daniel Díaz mentioned that health services are available free of charge for Guanajuato residents who do not have any rights.